ATEX certified pneumatic vacuums for hazardous locations

Guardair drum vacuums available from Knight Pneumatics are designed to vacuum up chips, dust, debris, liquids or sludge, handling the toughest of cleaning jobs with ease.

The compressed air-powered Guardair drum vacuums deliver reliable and trouble-free performance with no motors or moving parts to wear out. The pneumatic vacuums generate exceptional vacuum lift and vacuum flow while operating quietly and efficiently.

Guardair drum vacuums are available in very high vacuum lift (D venturi) and high vacuum lift (B venturi) versions with the kit including popular vacuum attachments and accessories; factory installed options include liquid shutoff assembly, HEPA filtration, and extra silent exhaust.

The ATEX certified Guardair hazardous location drum vacuums are ideal for vacuuming up chips, dust, debris, liquids, or sludge in hazardous locations.

Key features of Guardair hazardous location drum vacuums include electrically bonded components, static conductive attachments, and multiple grounding options eliminating static electricity at the source; compressed air-powered operation with no motors to spark or burnout, and no electric cords; and ability to generate exceptional vacuum lift and vacuum flow, as well as deliver safe, effective and efficient performance.

Mount a Guardair vacuum generating head on any standard 205-litre or 60-litre drum for instant, high-performance vacuum capability.

Knight Pneumatics stocks the full range of Guardair vacuums and blow guns. Distributor enquiries are welcome.