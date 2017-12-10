Portaboom portable boom gate for temporary traffic control

Leading Australian equipment hire specialist, Kennards Hire has introduced a new portable boom gate to their broad traffic management product range. Specifically designed for all temporary traffic control situations, the new Portaboom is a patented, portable boom gate operated by remote control, and replaces current unsafe stop/slow methods as well as temporary traffic signals.

Troy Clauss, Manager Traffic Products at Kennards Hire said the addition of Portaboom to their stable of traffic management products was aligned with the company’s commitment to safety and innovation. Operated by remote control from a safe zone, Portaboom removes people from the direct line of traffic, ensuring a safe work environment.

According to Clauss, Portaboom has transformed traffic management by enhancing the safety aspect. With these portable boom gates having been deployed at several worksites throughout Australia and New Zealand, Kennards Hire’s customers in traffic control, construction and event management as well as local governments and infrastructure clients now have access to safer traffic management practices.

Clauss added that customers hiring through the Kennards Hire network will also have complete access to Portaboom’s safe operating procedure training and tools designed to help seamlessly integrate the boom gates into their operations.

Portaboom portable boom gates find application in traffic control for road and lane closures, and motorway and tunnel closures; building and construction for access control to building sites, and pedestrian management; rail industry for gate control, and work within the rail corridor; event management and security for security checkpoints for events, and temporary parking and access management; and warehousing and logistics among others.

Portaboom is exclusively available to hire from select Kennards Hire branches. Contact your local branch for further information or visit www.kennards.com.au.