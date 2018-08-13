Nifty boom lift joins Kennards Hire fleet in Port Adelaide

Nifty HR21, a self-propelled boom lift with a hybrid power system has been added to the Kennards Hire fleet at their Port Adelaide branch.

The first branch to have the Nifty HR21 available for hire, Kennards Hire Port Adelaide has added the lifting machine to their equipment hire range to address the growing demand. Weighing just 6,640kg, the Nifty HR21 combines a space saving design and an excellent turning circle to deliver outstanding manoeuvrability on-site and lower transportation costs.

The unique electric only mode in the Nifty HR21 makes the equipment ideal for indoor operations by eliminating the production of any emissions, and allowing for a quiet and clean process. The newly innovative Diesel Re-Gen feature allows the batteries to be recharged without a main power source, giving the Nifty HR21 a ‘fast-charge’ when it is idle and the engine is still running.

Utilising a smaller, power-optimised TIER IV compliant engine, the Hybrid Power option can be supported by the machine’s battery pack when extra power is needed, ensuring seamless operation and performance while maximising fuel efficiency. The Nifty HR21 boom lift can lift two people, including tools, to a working height of over 20m and an outreach of 13m.

Nifty Company Director, John King, said, “Although the Nifty HR21 is smaller than the average machine, it’s still robust enough to use both outdoors and indoors, eliminating the need to have two different pieces of lifting machinery on site.”

Kennards Hire’s Port Adelaide Branch Manager, Steve Sharkey, said the market really needed a product with a smaller base and tighter area to be compact under roller doors.

“I’m incredibly honoured that our Port Adelaide Branch is the first to receive the Nifty HR21. With its innovative design and hybrid power systems, this self-propelled boom lift is a game changer in the industry and helps make reaching new heights a whole lot easier.”

Contact your local Kennards Hire branch for further information on the Nifty HR21 boom lifts or visit www.kennards.com.au.