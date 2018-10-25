New temporary power rental company acquisition by Kennards Hire

PDR can now combine their specialist capabilities together with Kennards Hire’s extensive network

Leading Australian equipment hire leader, Kennards Hire announces the acquisition of specialist temporary power rental company Power Distribution Rentals (PDR). The Sydney based temporary power rental business is a reputed supplier of generators, switchboards and cables to the event, movie and industrial markets for more than fifteen years.

The PDR team has designed, developed and deployed temporary power and electrical solutions for some of the world’s biggest performers, events and film sets including ‘Australia’ with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, Groovin’ in the Moo, New Year’s Eve Sydney, VIVID and the Perth Fringe Festival.

Following the acquisition, PDR can now combine their specialist capabilities together with Kennards Hire’s extensive network and range of products to provide customers with an integrated service offering. Kennards Hire will also be able to offer a more comprehensive and complete solution for events Australia wide.

Angus Kennard, Kennards Hire CEO said, “PDR has a great reputation in the film and event market. We look forward to growing this business and adding the scale and complementary assets that Kennards Hire brings.

“We are delighted that PDR founder, Kevin Joy, will stay on to oversee operations and continue to look after the relationships he’s built since starting the business. PDR will continue to operate under their current brand and source their rental products from trusted suppliers.”

PDR will continue to trade under its current brand for the foreseeable future.