New all-terrain access equipment for hire for tricky sites

Leading equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire has introduced a new product to their access equipment range, designed to simplify work in tricky site conditions.

The new Athena HE available for hire from Kennards Hire is an all-terrain scissor lift from Aspac designed to help customers get the work done in tough environments.

Kennards Hire CEO Angus Kennard explains that the company is constantly working to fill gaps in the market by sourcing innovative equipment not offered in other equipment hire businesses. The new Athena HE has been introduced to their hire fleet so customers have access to the latest that the equipment industry has to offer.

Exclusive to Kennards Hire, Aspac’s Athena HE is the latest in access equipment available in the market. Key features of the new scissor lifts include an extremely lightweight and compact design with single door access; unique bi-levelling scissor lift to work on inclines of up to 23 degrees; and automatic stabilisation outriggers increasing safety on site.

Available in select Kennards Hire branches across Australia and New Zealand from early September, the Athena HE is expected to be the sell-out scissor lift product this year.

For more information or to find your nearest branch, please visit www.kennards.com.au.