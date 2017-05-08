Kennards signs on with Swans as Premier Partner

Leading Australian equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire has signed on with the Sydney Swans as a Premier Partner for the next three seasons. Joining forces with the Sydney Swans three years ago, Kennards Hire has now renewed their partnership, locking in their commitment as the club’s Official Trade and DIY Hire Partner until 2019.

Welcoming Kennards Hire as a new Premier Partner, Sydney Swans CEO and Managing Director Andrew Ireland said their football club was very grateful for the support, and viewed the increased commitment as a wonderful endorsement.

Observing that Kennards Hire was a trusted brand and a family-operated company that was founded in Bathurst in New South Wales, Ireland added that the two brands shared great synergy.

According to Kennards Hire Chief Executive Officer Angus Kennard, taking the partnership to a new level is a natural step forward. Kennards Hire is proud to sign on as Premium Partner with the Swans, and looks forward to sharing the fast-paced thrill of AFL with their staff, customers, suppliers and Swans fans over the next few years.

For more information or media opportunities, please contact Liz Eassie on 0418 683 196 or Michael Willcocks on 0408 236 818.