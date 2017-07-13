Search
Kennards Hire teams up with Sydney FC as Premium Partner

By Kennards Hire 13 July 2017
Supplier News
article image Angus Kennard (R) and Theo Triantafillides with a Sydney FC player
Leading equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire has signed on as the Premium Partner of Australia’s premier football club, Sydney FC for the first time. The partnership will see the leading multi-generational family-owned equipment hire group become the Sky Blues back of shirt sponsor for a period of three years.

Kennards Hire CEO Angus Kennard observed that the two iconic brands shared similar values and strove towards excellence across their operations. He also conveyed the best wishes of the entire Kennards Hire branch network for the Sky Blues team’s success in the coming season.

Sydney FC Chairman, Scott Barlow, said the mutual relationship between Kennards Hire and Sydney FC will be of great benefit to both parties, and he looked forward to a long and successful partnership.

Kennards Hire has a history of supporting grassroots and local club football, and the latest partnership will take the group’s backing of football to the next level.

The Kennards Hire and Sydney FC partnership kicked off on Thursday, 13 July with a friendly match against English Premier League legend Arsenal FC at the ANZ Stadium.

For more information or to find your nearest Kennards Hire branch, visit www.kennards.com.au.

