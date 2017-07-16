Kennards Hire’s philanthropy honoured with Variety award

Leading equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire won the prestigious Variety International Corporate Award for their philanthropic activities in South Australia. Presented at the Variety Global International Conference held in Atlanta this year, the award recognised Kennards Hire for being a Gold Bash Sponsor as well as the work done as part of their annual Kennards for Kids initiative.

The Variety International Corporate Award is presented to a handful of corporate supporters of Variety - the Children’s Charity worldwide.

Mark McGill, CEO of Variety SA, said Kennards Hire was formally recognised with a Corporate Award for their extraordinary commitment to supporting children in need in South Australia. Kennards Hire has contributed nearly $400,000 to Variety over the past nine years through the annual Kennards for Kids campaign as well as a Gold Bash sponsor in more recent years.

Variety - the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of sick or special needs children by providing resources for families, education, after school activities and camps. Kennards Hire is only the 6th recipient of this award for Variety SA since their inception 34 years ago.

Gareth Vines, General Manager of Kennards Hire South Australia says their team has always enjoyed working with Variety SA since they can see the difference the organisation makes to the lives of sick children in their community.

This year, the Kennards for Kids campaign has raised $25,000 to help provide scholarships to talented kids in South Australia who are living with a disadvantage.

For more information about Kennards Hire or Kennards for Kids, please visit www.kennards.com.au.