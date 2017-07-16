Search
Home > Kennards Hire’s philanthropy honoured with Variety award
Related Supplier News
Kennards Hire’s spreader beam hired to lift concrete girders on roadway project
Kennards Hire’s spreader beam hired ...
Tutt Bryant Heavy Lift & Shift sought an efficient solution from equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire to lift and place 39 concrete girders.
Kennards Hire Lift & Shift teams up with Patrick
Kennards Hire Lift & Shift teams ...
Stevedoring specialist Patrick hired a 145 tonne spreader beam and two 80 tonne round slings from Kennards Hire Lift & Shift.
Kennards Hire adds new synchronised lifting system to heavy lifting range
Kennards Hire adds new synchronised ...
Kennards Hire Lift & Shift has introduced the Durapac SyncMaster synchronised lifting system to its extensive range of heavy lifting equipment.

Kennards Hire’s philanthropy honoured with Variety award

By Kennards Hire 16 July 2017
Supplier News
article image Gareth Vines with the award
logo
02 8805 6100

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Leading equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire won the prestigious Variety International Corporate Award for their philanthropic activities in South Australia. Presented at the Variety Global International Conference held in Atlanta this year, the award recognised Kennards Hire for being a Gold Bash Sponsor as well as the work done as part of their annual Kennards for Kids initiative.

The Variety International Corporate Award is presented to a handful of corporate supporters of Variety - the Children’s Charity worldwide.

Mark McGill, CEO of Variety SA, said Kennards Hire was formally recognised with a Corporate Award for their extraordinary commitment to supporting children in need in South Australia. Kennards Hire has contributed nearly $400,000 to Variety over the past nine years through the annual Kennards for Kids campaign as well as a Gold Bash sponsor in more recent years.

Variety - the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of sick or special needs children by providing resources for families, education, after school activities and camps. Kennards Hire is only the 6th recipient of this award for Variety SA since their inception 34 years ago.

Gareth Vines, General Manager of Kennards Hire South Australia says their team has always enjoyed working with Variety SA since they can see the difference the organisation makes to the lives of sick children in their community.

This year, the Kennards for Kids campaign has raised $25,000 to help provide scholarships to talented kids in South Australia who are living with a disadvantage.

For more information about Kennards Hire or Kennards for Kids, please visit www.kennards.com.au.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Equipment Hire Awards