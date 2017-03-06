Kennards Hire’s new Perth acquisition to support sustainable growth strategy

I would like to enquire about Kennards Hire

Kennards Hire announces their acquisition of Perth-based construction hire company Belmont Hire, strengthening the equipment hire specialist’s overall Western Australian network.

Beginning with a single hire close to 70 years ago, Kennards Hire has used a series of acquisitions to support their sustainable growth strategy.

Tony Symons, General Manager for Kennards Hire Western Australian & Northern Territory, explains that the move into Belmont has been a priority for many years. The latest acquisition will bring the total number of Kennards Hire branches to 19 across Western Australia. According to Tony, Kennards Hire identified Belmont as the ideal location for expansion due to the increasingly popular commercial precinct and strong business community that has developed over recent years.

He also said the latest acquisition in Belmont will support and complement their total service offering, including their specialist branches such as Lift & Shift and Concrete Care, helping to fill a gap identified in their branch network.

Tony adds that the Kennards Hire business model has always been to look at potential branch sites that offer sustainable, long-term growth and provide local employment opportunities. The Belmont Hire site is the perfect place to expand their capability and service offering in the region.

Belmont Hire customers can expect the same top-notch customer service that they receive from every other Kennards Hire branch when they walk in the door.

Kennards Hire Belmont branch is located at 149 Francisco Street, Belmont.

Contact the branch on 08 9478 1466 or visit www.kennardshire.com.au for more information.