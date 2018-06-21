Kennards Hire Phillip moves to a bigger, better location

Kennards Hire Phillip: A broader driveway at the new premises will facilitate quicker and easier drive-through hires.

The Kennards Hire branch in Phillip, ACT announces their relocation to a bigger and more convenient space. After 24 years at the same location, the branch upgrade to a new address will enable greater access for customers to a more extensive range of tools. A broader driveway at the new premises will also facilitate quicker and easier drive-through hires.

Kennards Hire began their equipment hire operations in ACT in 1994 with branches in Phillip, Fyshwick and Belconnen, following the acquisition of G.K.N. Rentals nationwide. The acquisition of Phillip Hire in 1996 further expanded their business.

Kennards Hire is celebrating a milestone 70th anniversary this year as an Australian-owned family business. Phillip Branch Manager Tim Hensby is excited about the investment made by Kennards Hire to continually improve their 170-strong branch network as well as make available a larger selection of equipment for local trades and DIY enthusiasts.

He observes that the larger Phillip branch will help them serve their customers’ needs better than ever before with more gear and ease of entry with a wider driveway for quick drive-through hires.

Tim Hensby along with his team, Zachary Kitson, Mitch Tate-Allum and James Benivento, look forward to sharing their 16 years of collective experience with customers and welcoming them to the new and improved Kennards Hire Phillip.

Kennards Hire Phillip is now located at 13 Colbee Court, Phillip ACT 2606. Open 7 days a week, from 7.00am – 5.00pm on Monday to Friday, 7.00am – 4.00pm on Saturday, and 8.00am - 4.00pm Sunday. With a smart website to pre-hire and stellar customer service, finding the right tools for the job has never been easier. Contact the Phillips branch on (02) 6282 1515.

For more information or to find your nearest branch, please visit the Kennards Hire website.