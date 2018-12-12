Kennards Hire opens new branch in Toowoomba

Leading Australian equipment hire company Kennards Hire has extended their base in Queensland with the opening of their 30th branch in the state. The Toowoomba branch occupies a 2600sqm space in the iconic GrainCorp shed.

As Australia’s largest inland city, which has long been home to industries as diverse as agriculture, construction and mining, Toowoomba holds a lot of promise for Kennards Hire’s newest branch and their specialised equipment offering suited to these industrial segments.

Kennards Hire Toowoomba stocks a whole range of specialist equipment such as boom lifts, hybrid light towers, power generators, forklift cages and ride on floor scrubbers for construction professionals as well as floor sanders and wallpaper steamers for weekend DIYers.

Kennards Hire area manager, Jamie Bach is excited to bring much-needed tools and speciality equipment to the company’s newest branch.

“Our team is looking forward to supporting the locals with all their hire needs, assisting tradies, building crews and DIYers with essential equipment and being part of the community in Toowoomba," said Bach.

Located inside the iconic GrainCorp shed at the end of 11 grain silos, the new Kennards Hire branch offers a unique drive-through experience for customers, allowing them to digitally sign the hire schedule on a tablet and be out the other side within minutes, loaded up with the gear they need.

Branch manager Luke Wolff who leads the team at Toowoomba, said, “It’s such a great opportunity for us to bring Kennards Hire’s practical and reliable service to the people of Toowoomba. With so much growth in the region and projects such as the boom in resource production and the Inland Rail construction taking place, our new Toowoomba Branch, only two hours west of Brisbane, offers convenience to local industries.”

The Kennards Hire Toowoomba team also includes Michael Fahey, Sam Tonkin, Jason Tredinneck and Ryan Heusser, bringing nearly 40 years of combined experience in the equipment hire industry to the new branch.

Kennards Hire Toowoomba is located at 186a Anzac Ave, Toowoomba QLD 4350. With opening hours from 6.30am – 5.00pm on weekdays and 7.00am – 4.00pm on weekends, the team at Kennards Hire has got what it takes to make your job easy. Contact the branch on (07) 4591 5600.