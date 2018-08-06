Kennards Hire opens new branch in Tamworth

Kennards Hire announces the opening of a new branch in Tamworth, further adding to their network in regional New South Wales. The opening of the branch follows Kennards Hire’s acquisition of equipment from A1 Hire.

The new branch in Tamworth will cater to the needs of over 200,000 locals in the New England and North West region. The Tamworth branch brings the Kennards Hire branch network in NSW and the ACT to 52.

Tamworth is the largest growing regional area in New South Wales, and is currently experiencing a boom in retail, construction and infrastructure. With the opening of the Kennards Hire branch in the town, finding the right tools for all projects ranging from home DIY to large civil and government jobs just got much easier for the locals.

Branch Manager Chris Burton stresses the importance of Kennards Hire supporting the local community with the opening of the new branch. As a family-owned company that has been around since 1948, Kennards Hire is constantly looking to support the local community and has already donated some equipment to the Tamworth Men’s Shed and BackTrack, a group that helps young, at-risk members of the community. The company will also sponsor the Pirates Rugby Club and Pirates Netball Club.

According to Chris, Kennards Hire will be using the expertise of local businesses to help maintain their high level of customer service. Observing that transport, equipment maintenance and repairs, and supplying services are all needed to support the branch operations, he added that the branch will also be looking at expanding their team from the local community.

Chris is joined by fellow Tamworth local Peter Cooke, and Mark Smith, who transferred from the Brookvale Branch. With 38 years of combined experience in the equipment hire industry, customers can rest assured that they’re in good hands with the Kennards Hire Tamworth team.

Kennards Hire Tamworth is located on the corner of Lockheed St and Plain St, Taminda NSW, 2340. With opening hours from 7.00am – 5.00pm Monday to Saturday, a smart website to pre-hire and stellar customer service, finding the right tools for the job has never been easier. Contact the branch on (02) 5774 9300.

For more information or to find your nearest branch, visit www.kennards.com.au.