Kennards Hire expands range of cordless tools for jobsites

Leading equipment hire specialists, Kennards Hire has expanded their range of cordless tools at three of their flagship branches to complement their standard 240V and petrol fuelled equipment. The three branches in Richmond (VIC), Moorabbin (VIC) and Artarmon (NSW) have rolled out a suite of 30 cordless products from trusted brands STIHL and Milwaukee.

With the availability of the cordless range for hire, Kennards Hire is making jobs safer and easier, not only offering a greener alternative for tradies by reducing the need for electricity on-site, but also removing the potential trip hazard of cords thanks to powerful, portable and rechargeable batteries.

Customers now have access to a range of cordless water transfer pumps, magnetic base drills and demolition saws from Milwaukee. The three branches will also be fitted with Milwaukee customer experience centres, enabling customers to use the equipment and experience the benefits of cordless equipment.

Braden Murrin, Kennards Hire Head of Assets and Procurement, said that offering a cordless alternative to the modern consumer was an easy decision to make.

“Cordless tools are now as powerful and in some cases, more powerful than their traditional corded and petrol equivalent. Our large range of cordless tools delivers consistent power, durability and lengthy runtime for jobs big and small.

“We are always looking to take our hire to the next level, so being able to offer this broad range of equipment to our customers to complement our current range is very exciting.”

Select Milwaukee cordless gear features the dynamic ‘One Key’ technology. Customers can adjust equipment settings from their mobile phone or portable device, for unparalleled command over their work.