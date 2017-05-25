Kennards Hire continues tradition with annual Family Day

The Kennards Hire Family Day is an annual tradition that honours, celebrates and strengthens family bonds outside of the workplace

Members of the Kennards Hire organisation came together on Sunday, 21 May at 21 locations across Australia and New Zealand to carry on an annual tradition that honours, celebrates and strengthens family bonds outside of the workplace.

An important day across the organisation, the annual Kennards Hire Family Day saw every one of Kennards Hire’s 170-odd branches shut shop for the day, with staff invited to bring their families along to the celebration.

Just like any other year, the 2017 Family Day was a resounding success, with over 700 people in attendance at the Cockle Bay Sydney event alone; 21 Family Day events were held across Australia and New Zealand, offering staff and their families an opportunity to spend the day together doing something fun.

Kennards Hire CEO Angus Kennards was happy with the turnout at this year’s Family Day:

“We had a huge turnout, and there was an overwhelming feeling of ‘family’ on Sunday. However, it’s not just about valuing our people for one day a year. We’re a family business, we make sure that family values are present in everything that we do.

“That isn’t limited to those with the Kennards surname. Every single one of our people are part of this family, and for us, it’s very important that we show our workplace kin just how much we appreciate them. That’s what Family Day is all about.”

Though Kennards Hire branches were closed on Sunday, customers could still book hires via the online hire platform at www.kennards.com.au.