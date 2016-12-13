Kennards Hire adds Werribee to Victoria network

Equipment hire specialist Kennards Hire announces the opening of their 23rd branch in Victoria following the acquisition of family-owned business, Werribee Trade Hire. Kennards Hire’s newest branch in Werribee will serve customers in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Werribee Trade Hire’s team comes with many years of experience in the industry, and Kennards Hire will be retaining the expert staff, putting to use their local knowledge and excellent customer relationships.

Neil Masterson, General Manager of Kennards Hire, Victoria identified Werribee Trade Hire’s local expertise as being crucial to Kennards Hire’s success in the area. Commenting that Werribee has always been on the strategic radar for Kennards Hire as a network addition, Neil said the owners, Miro and Roberta Strmecki have built a great local business with their equipment fleet and customer base almost identical to Kennards’ core market.

According to Neil, the western suburbs are a rapidly expanding part of metro Melbourne and in growing need of housing and infrastructure development. Though Kennards’ branches at Brooklyn and Geelong have been servicing this market, the company thought it necessary to be closer to the action to provide rapid service and a wide range of reliable hire equipment.

Kennards Hire’s Werribee branch is located at 305 Princes Highway, Werribee, and is now open for business.

Contact the Werribee branch on 03 9731 0600 or visit www.kennards.com.au for more information.