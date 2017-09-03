Kennards Hire adds 3 new branches in WA and NT

Leading family-owned equipment hire group, Kennards Hire announces the addition of three new branches to their expansive network following their acquisition of CAPS Hire. The new branches connect the business across Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Kennards Hire has opened new branches in Broome and Kununurra in Western Australia. In the Northern Territory, the acquisition has enabled the business to consolidate branch operations by closing their current branch in Winnellie and moving into the newly acquired site.

The new Kennards Hire branches offer a broader range of products, and are fitted out with specialist equipment designed to suit the unique needs of the mining and agriculture industries, both locally and regionally, as well as their traditional DIY customers.

Tony Symons, General Manager of Kennards Hire Western Australia and Northern Territory, says customers will now have access to a wider range of both traditional and industrial-grade equipment, thanks to the company’s broad network.

He explains that Kennards Hire is tweaking their capability and service offering at their new locations to meet unique market needs. For instance, Broome is less focussed on mining than Kununurra; therefore, the branch will feature more of their traditional equipment.

Kennards Hire’s latest acquisition, CAPS Hire was an Australian-owned business with extensive experience in both short-term and long-term equipment hire. True to their values, Kennards Hire will reinvest in these local communities, retaining expert staff from the acquisition and putting to use their knowledge and excellent customer relationships.

Kennards Hire is also opening a new branch in Port Hedland in September, complementing their expanding branch network and providing new service and specialist product offerings for customers in these regions.

