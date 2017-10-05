Kennards for Kids raises $50,000 for Redkite

The annual Kennards for Kids campaign raised $50,000 for Redkite in New South Wales this year. The Kennards Hire team recently visited The Children’s Hospital at Westmead to donate the funds. The campaign, which is backed by the Kennards Hire branch network, has been raising awareness and funds for almost 20 years, benefitting charitable organisations that support sick and disadvantaged children, and their families.

Darren Simmons, General Manager of Kennards Hire New South Wales said that this year was the first time the campaign supported Redkite’s efforts. While presenting their Kennards for Kids donation to Redkite, he had the opportunity to meet Dr Luciano Dalla-Pozza, Head of The Cancer Centre for Children at The Children's Hospital at Westmead as well as the Redkite team.

Monique Keighery, Redkite’s General Manager of Marketing and Fundraising, said that they were thrilled to receive the generous donation of $50,000 from this year's Kennards for Kids fundraising campaign. She added that the funds will make a significant difference to the lives of children with cancer and their families, and also allow the organisation to provide even more practical, must-have support in the form of information, counselling and financial assistance.

The Kennards for Kids campaign has raised over $317,000 this year alone, making it the equipment hire company’s largest annual customer driven charity initiative.

For more information on Kennards Hire or Kennards for Kids, please visit www.kennards.com.au.