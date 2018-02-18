Flexi-edge trench covers making worksites safer for pedestrians

Kennards Hire has introduced a new range of trench covers designed to make worksites safer for pedestrians. Focussed on improving the traffic management industry standards, Kennards Hire has developed the patented Flexi-edge pedestrian trench covers that will reduce trip hazards and unwanted product movement, enabling customers across a broad range of industries to implement safe, efficient workplaces and traffic zones.

The patented pedestrian trench covers are innovatively designed to increase loading strength and can maintain stability without bolting, helping to reduce installation time and reinstatement costs. Though installation isn’t required in most cases, pedestrian trench covers can be fixed in place if site conditions are poor.

Key features of the new pedestrian trench covers include a patented Flexi-edge system to minimise unwanted movement, greatly reducing trip hazards for pedestrians; and a central section crafted from a glass reinforced composite material, capable of covering a 900mm trench for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes and 1200mm for weights up to 400kg.

Though the PVC anti-slip edge and higher load rating make the pedestrian trench covers heavier than traditional models, these are much lighter than steel plates, making them easier to manoeuvre and transport for driveway applications.

Troy Clauss, Manager of Traffic Products at Kennards Hire, said the company continually strives to expand their collection of traffic management products, and give customers increased access to safe and innovative products. He added that the pedestrian trench covers have helped to improve the efficiency of traffic management, making roadwork zones and construction sites significantly safer for workers, pedestrians and motorists.

Customers hiring the new pedestrian trench covers through the Kennards Hire network will have complete access to their traffic control and management service. Highly trained and experienced traffic control professionals from the equipment hire specialist will also help deliver and set up equipment according to the necessary safety regulations.

The pedestrian trench covers are available for hire from select Kennards Hire branches across Australia and New Zealand. Contact your local specialist branch for further information or visit kennards.com.au or kennardshire.co.nz.