2018’s Best Places to Work features Kennards Hire in Top 10

Kennards Hire was named in the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Australia

Leading family-owned equipment hire business, Kennards Hire was named in the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Australia. The Best Places to Work study catalogues the best 50 employers nationally using a proprietary research tool. Kennards Hire was placed 7th in the study.

The Kennards family, board and employees proudly accept this accolade, and view the win as a reflection of their family values in business and tireless dedication to a thriving and accommodating workplace.

Kennards Hire’s entry into the Top 10 Best Places to Work list is a fitting testament to the company’s employee focus, specifically, their goal to create happy, engaged, loyal and high-performing workforces during challenging times.

Kennards Hire’s General Manager of People and Culture, Sally Craig says that the win is a meaningful one for the business:

“On behalf of every person working at Kennards Hire, we are delighted to be recognised in this year’s Great Place to Work Best Places to Work study. It is humbling to work for an organisation where culture and values aren’t just an HR initiative; they are led and embraced by everyone who works at Kennards Hire, and known amongst our people as the ‘thing’, the ‘essence’ that makes this business special.

“At Kennards Hire, we believe that our people are the core of our success. We are a values led company, and our values form the basis of the decisions we make every day. This is a legacy of the first generation founders, which continues on today, some 70 years later.

“This win reinforces that by listening and responding to feedback from our employees, everyone wins - our people, customers, suppliers and Kennards Hire. As a result we are able to retain and attract talented people, who in turn provide exceptional service and support to our customers and suppliers every day,” Sally added.

Widely acclaimed in Australia, the Best Places to Work study is based on one of the world’s most comprehensive studies of workplace culture by Great Place to Work Australia. The study is conducted using their proprietary research tool, the Trust Index Employee Engagement Survey, and covers over 10 million employees worldwide.