EASY!Force trigger gun for effortless cleaning with high pressure washers

Karcher Australia introduces a new trigger gun designed for their commercial cold and hot water pressure cleaners.

The EASY!Force trigger gun from the world’s leading cleaning specialist, Kärcher, uses the recoil force of the water spray to automatically hold the trigger down, eliminating sore hands after hours of use and ensuring effortless cleaning for longer.

In addition to its unique ergonomic design, Kärcher's innovative trigger gun also offers quick set-up, maximum durability and built-in safety.

Quick set-up

The reduced complexity in hose connection with only one system allows set-ups that are five times faster than existing systems. A simple 360-degree turn provides a fully-threaded secure connection.

Maximum durability

The EASY!Force valve consists of a ceramic ball with a ceramic sealing seat that is resistant to any particle liable to cause potential damage. This feature ensures the trigger gun’s lifespan is five times longer than trigger guns with conventional valves.

Built-in safety

An intuitive safety lock prevents accidental engagement without compromising the trigger gun’s ease of use.

EASY!Force trigger guns are compatible with all Kärcher Professional pressure washers.

To see the EASY!Force in action, click here or contact your local dealer.