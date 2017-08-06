Kaeser to showcase compressed air solutions for medical sector at IHEA

Kaeser Compressors will be exhibiting their turnkey oil-free compressed air solutions for the medical sector at the upcoming IHEA Healthcare Facilities Management Conference 2017 in Melbourne.

Kaeser’s compressed air solutions are quiet, compact and highly efficient in performance, producing absolutely clean compressed air essential for the medical sector. Kaeser’s Airbox Center, for instance, is an all-in-one turnkey compressed air supply solution that combines a powerful dry-running reciprocating compressor with an integrated refrigeration dryer, both mounted on a compressed air receiver and all housed within a soundproof enclosure.

These turnkey compressor solutions combine exceptional efficiency, ease of maintenance, durability and perfectly matched components to ensure years of dependable performance with minimal total system costs.

Designed compactly to minimise space requirement during installation, the Airbox Center features a directly coupled reciprocating compressor from Kaeser's renowned KCT range, constructed to the highest quality standards to deliver both impressive performance and energy efficiency. A clever air flow design further ensures optimal system cooling which, unusually for a reciprocating compressor, allows up to 100 percent duty cycles and dependable operation in high ambient temperatures.

Key features of Kaeser’s Airbox Center compressors include ultra-low sound emission levels of 58 to 66 dB(A); electronic Sigma Control Basic control system with LED screen allowing quick and simple operation with clear icons and large display; easy to operate and user-friendly design, providing users with exceptional flexibility; and five different motor powers from 2.4 to 7.5 kW, with compressed air deliveries from 0.28 to 0.95 m³/min.

The Industrie 4.0-ready Kaeser delivers a wide range of oil free compressor solutions to the medical sector that can be seamlessly incorporated into a production and energy management system.

Discover your Industrie 4.0-ready oil free compressor solution at Kaeser Compressors’ booth from 11 to 13 October at the IHEA Healthcare Facilities Management Conference 2017, being held at the Pullman Melbourne Albert Park.

For more information, please visit the Kaeser Compressors website www.kaeser.comm.au or call +61 3 9791 5999.