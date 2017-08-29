Linkex tank lighting kits by Wolf Safety Lamps are now available in Australia from JT Day Pty Ltd .

Being IEC Ex certified, Linkex tank lighting kits are ideal as low voltage temporary lighting solutions for Zones 1 and 2 (Gas) and 21 and 22 (Dust) hazardous areas where potentially explosive gases, vapours, mists and dusts may be present in confined spaces.

Linkex tank lighting kits can be used to set up high quality task and ambient lighting to suit all working conditions in tanks and vessels, with the assurance of safety.

Linkex tank lighting kits comprise of temporary LED luminaires, temporary fluorescent luminaires, LED floodlights, handheld lead lamps, transformers - 230V or 110V to 24V, a range of cables, plugs and socket types and power distribution systems, and protective, fixing and mounting accessories.

For more information, please contact JT Day Pty Ltd at: +61 (8) 9303 2248 (Perth); +61 (3) 9685 7522 (Melbourne); +61 (7) 3279 3535 (Brisbane).