Hawke’s new barrier cable glands improving productivity

I would like to enquire about JT Day Pty Ltd

JT Day Pty Ltd presents a new range of barrier cable glands from Hawke International designed as a no-mess alternative to Ex d e cable gland installations.

Hawke’s new PSG553/RAC barrier cable glands reduce installation time, improve productivity and lower ongoing maintenance costs.

The new barrier cable glands eliminate the need for resins or putty, MSDS, and curing time, enabling instant energisation after termination.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, Hawke’s new cable glands provide a barrier seal to individual insulated cores within the cable, preventing entry of the products of an explosion into the cable.

Key advantages also include armour clamping using one clamping arrangement for all armour/braid types; deluge protection option available; and cable retention and low smoke and fume, zero halogen seal provided on the cable’s outer sheath.

For more information, please contact JT Day Pty Ltd at: +61 (8) 9303 2248 (Perth); +61 (3) 9685 7522 (Melbourne); +61 (7) 3279 3535 (Brisbane).