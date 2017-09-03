I would like to enquire about JT Day Pty Ltd

Hawke Cable Gland Training

To support Clough's project contracts for the offshore hook-up pf the Ichthy's Central Processing Facility and FPSO. Before they head offshore J T Day and Hubbell's Regional Manager are facilitating Cable Gland training for up to 40 Clough employees at our Office/ Workshop in Wangara.

On completion of the Theory and Practical Course, each participant will be issued with an installation competency ID card.

Melbourne:

Suite 13, Level 4, 150 Albert Road, South Melbourne, VIC, 3205

Tel: +61 (3) 9685 7522

Tel: +61 (3) 9685 7599

Jtday-melbourne@dnow.com

Brisbane:

1/67 Bluestone Circuit, Seventeen Mile Rocks, QLD, 4073

Tel: +61 (3) 9685 7522

Tel: +61 (3) 9685 7599

Jtday-brisbane@dnow.com

Perth:

93 Inspiration Drive, Wangara, WA, 6065

Tel: +61 (8) 9303 2248

Fax: +61 (8) 9303 2446

Jtday-perth@dnow.com