Hawke Cable Gland Training
To support Clough's project contracts for the offshore hook-up pf the Ichthy's Central Processing Facility and FPSO. Before they head offshore J T Day and Hubbell's Regional Manager are facilitating Cable Gland training for up to 40 Clough employees at our Office/ Workshop in Wangara.
On completion of the Theory and Practical Course, each participant will be issued with an installation competency ID card.
