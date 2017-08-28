Arran compact LED floodlights from Chalmit Lighting

I would like to enquire about JT Day Pty Ltd

JT Day Pty Ltd presents a reliable range of compact floodlights from Chalmit Lighting, designed for powerful lighting performance and assured maintenance-free operation.

Arran LED floodlights offer an excellent operating temperature range of -50°C to +55°C and provide high output light with models ranging from 5000lm – 15,000lm output at extreme temperatures. The LED floodlights deliver a uniform photometric distribution and powerful performance of 130,000 maintenance-free hours at 25°C.

Classified to Zone 2, Zone 22 to EN 60079-10-1 and EN 60079-10-2 with installation to EN 60079-14, Arran LED floodlights are specially designed to withstand vibration, and are also ideal for use in applications involving flammable vapours, gases or combustible dusts.

The LED luminaires allow a variety of mounting options, from pendant to stanchion covering a wide range of industrial installations.

Key features of Arran LED floodlights include instant-on crisp, white light output; highly energy efficient performance; 130,000 maintenance-free hours at 25°C; low temperature applications to -50°C; and UK manufactured product.

For more information, please contact JT Day Pty Ltd at: +61 (8) 9303 2248 (Perth); +61 (3) 9685 7522 (Melbourne); +61 (7) 3279 3535 (Brisbane).