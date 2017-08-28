Search
Home > Arran compact LED floodlights from Chalmit Lighting
Related Supplier News
New LED hazardous areas floodlights released
New LED hazardous areas floodlights ...
The new LED floodlights by Chalmit available from JT Day Pty Ltd are designed for use in high level hazardous areas.
New Aura Light compact metal halide lamps from JT Day Pty Ltd
New Aura Light compact metal halide ...
Available from JT Day Pty Ltd, the new metal halide lamps from lighting company Aura Light are developed for long life performance.

Arran compact LED floodlights from Chalmit Lighting

By JT Day Pty Ltd 28 August 2017
Supplier News
article image Arran LED floodlight
logo
08 9303 2248

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

JT Day Pty Ltd presents a reliable range of compact floodlights from Chalmit Lighting, designed for powerful lighting performance and assured maintenance-free operation.

Arran LED floodlights offer an excellent operating temperature range of -50°C to +55°C and provide high output light with models ranging from 5000lm – 15,000lm output at extreme temperatures. The LED floodlights deliver a uniform photometric distribution and powerful performance of 130,000 maintenance-free hours at 25°C.

Classified to Zone 2, Zone 22 to EN 60079-10-1 and EN 60079-10-2 with installation to EN 60079-14, Arran LED floodlights are specially designed to withstand vibration, and are also ideal for use in applications involving flammable vapours, gases or combustible dusts.

The LED luminaires allow a variety of mounting options, from pendant to stanchion covering a wide range of industrial installations.

Key features of Arran LED floodlights include instant-on crisp, white light output; highly energy efficient performance; 130,000 maintenance-free hours at 25°C; low temperature applications to -50°C; and UK manufactured product.

For more information, please contact JT Day Pty Ltd at: +61 (8) 9303 2248 (Perth); +61 (3) 9685 7522 (Melbourne); +61 (7) 3279 3535 (Brisbane).

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Floodlights LED Lights LED Lighting Systems