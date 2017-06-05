New SoundAdvisor systems for sound level and noise monitoring

I would like to enquire about John Morris Group (Industrial Division)

Leading test and measurement specialist John Morris Group announces the release of the new Larson Davis SoundAdvisor 831C sound level meter and the NMS044 noise monitoring system.

Commenting on the launch of the new SoundAdvisor 831C sound level meter and NMS044 noise monitoring system, Duncan McLeod, Industrial Division Manager of John Morris Group said that their customers would be very interested in features such as the colour touchscreen and great connectivity options such as cellular, Wi-Fi and wired networking. He added that the sound level meter could even serve as its own Wi-Fi hotspot.

Jeff Williams, Director of Sales and Marketing at Larson Davis expects the SoundAdvisor 831C and the NMS044 to become game changers in the acoustic measurement and noise monitoring markets, both in the ANZ region and globally.

The SoundAdvisor 831C is Larson Davis’ next generation sound level meter featuring new capabilities and communication options for environmental noise monitoring.

Providing a unique and simplistic approach for remote noise monitoring, the SoundAdvisor NMS044 noise monitoring system can operate on its own indefinitely, powering itself with a small solar panel. Anyone with a smartphone can connect to the monitor and receive event alerts, complete with sound files.

John Morris Group (Industrial Division) specialises in providing complete solutions for noise and vibration measurement and analysis.

