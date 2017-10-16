ViPAC Series high performance industrial panel PCs

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new generation ViPAC Series industrial panel PCs from Aplex Technology. Designed to provide exceptional performance for industrial applications that require intelligent automation, the ViPAC Series features a panel mount design to suit industrial control room operations.

The ViPAC Series is based on high-performance Intel 6th/7th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 CPUs for processor intensive applications or Intel Celeron N2930 processors for less demanding requirements.

Key features of the ViPAC Series industrial panel PCs include choice of wide screen (16:9) or traditional (4:3) aspect ratio LCD displays in sizes ranging from 15” to 21.5” with resolutions up to Full HD 1920x1080; sunlight readable displays with auto-dimming brightness control also available; touch screen options such as projected capacitive, resistive touch or no-touch anti-reflection glass; full metal chassis housing with IP66 (or optional IP69K) front panel; and choice of aluminium or SUS304/316 stainless steel front bezels.

The ViPAC Series also offers two memory slots support up to 64GB of DDR4 SDRAM; two 2.5” hard drives mountable for operating system and data storage; abundant I/O ports including 3 x COM, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, and 2 x LAN ports provided on the base models; and optional I/O for front panel USB and RFID and rear panel 4x USB 2.0, 2 COM and 8-bit GPIO.

Expansion capabilities are extensive and include one full size Mini-PCIe slot, one half size Mini-PCIe slot and one SIM slot for diverse communication interfaces such as 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and GPS. Two PCIe expansion slots supporting one PCIe x1 and one PCIe x16 card are also provided for dedicated applications.

The ViPAC Series provides a wide range DC 9~36V power input with selectable AT/ATX mode power control. The industrial panel PCs also support various OS systems including Windows Embedded 7/8.1 and Windows 10 IoT 2016.

