Stainless Steel Monitors, PCs, PanelPCs and Keyboards by Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics' carries a large range of Stainless Steel PCs, PanelPCs, Monitors and Keyboards for use in Food Processing and wet environments. PCs are fully sealed up to IP66/69K for hose down with high pressure and high temperature water. Stainless Steel is standard 304 and optionally can get with 316L

Stainless Steel Panel PCs

Integrated LCD monitor sizes from 10 to 24 inches

Wide range of processor options from Atom through to Core i3/i5

Resistive and Projective Capacitive Touch screens

Fully Sealed to IP66/69K certified

Stainless Steel 304 or 316L options

Vesa, Yoke or Panel mount

Stainless Steel Keyboards

Desktop, Panelmount or underbench mount Stainless Steel keyboards and trackballs

IP65 sealed

Vandalproof for use in Kiosk applications

Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Panel Monitors

10 to 24 inch LCD displays

IP66 / IP69K certified

Stainless Steel 304 or 316L

Fully sealed I/O connectors

Optional sunlight readable 1000nits

Resistive or Projective Capacitive Touchscreen

Interworld Electronics' Stainless Steel Computing Eqipment is geared towards demanding food processing and wet/moist environment applications.