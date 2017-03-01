Stainless Steel Monitors, PCs, PanelPCs and Keyboards by Interworld Electronics
Interworld Electronics' carries a large range of Stainless Steel PCs, PanelPCs, Monitors and Keyboards for use in Food Processing and wet environments. PCs are fully sealed up to IP66/69K for hose down with high pressure and high temperature water. Stainless Steel is standard 304 and optionally can get with 316L
Stainless Steel Panel PCs
- Integrated LCD monitor sizes from 10 to 24 inches
- Wide range of processor options from Atom through to Core i3/i5
- Resistive and Projective Capacitive Touch screens
- Fully Sealed to IP66/69K certified
- Stainless Steel 304 or 316L options
- Vesa, Yoke or Panel mount
Stainless Steel Keyboards
- Desktop, Panelmount or underbench mount Stainless Steel keyboards and trackballs
- IP65 sealed
- Vandalproof for use in Kiosk applications
Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Panel Monitors
- 10 to 24 inch LCD displays
- IP66 / IP69K certified
- Stainless Steel 304 or 316L
- Fully sealed I/O connectors
- Optional sunlight readable 1000nits
- Resistive or Projective Capacitive Touchscreen
Interworld Electronics' Stainless Steel Computing Eqipment is geared towards demanding food processing and wet/moist environment applications.Interworld Electronics information and contact details
Downloads
Related Interworld Electronics News
Contact Interworld Electronics
Contact Interworld Electronics