Stainless Steel Monitors, PCs, PanelPCs and Keyboards by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
10” IP66/69K Stainless Steel Monitor
  • 10” IP66/69K Stainless Steel Monitor
  • Stainless Steel Fully Sealed Embedded PC
  • IP65 Stainless Steel Keyboard
  • 19” Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Monitor
  • 24” IP66/IP69K Fully Sealed Stainless Steel PanelPc
03 95937555

Interworld Electronics' carries a large range of Stainless Steel PCs, PanelPCs, Monitors and Keyboards for use in Food Processing and wet environments. PCs are fully sealed up to IP66/69K for hose down with high pressure and high temperature water. Stainless Steel is standard 304 and optionally can get with 316L

Stainless Steel Panel PCs

  • Integrated LCD monitor sizes from 10 to 24 inches
  • Wide range of processor options from Atom through to Core i3/i5
  • Resistive and Projective Capacitive Touch screens
  • Fully Sealed to IP66/69K certified
  • Stainless Steel 304 or 316L options
  • Vesa, Yoke or Panel mount

Stainless Steel Keyboards

  • Desktop, Panelmount or underbench mount Stainless Steel keyboards and trackballs
  • IP65 sealed
  • Vandalproof for use in Kiosk applications

Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Panel Monitors

  • 10 to 24 inch LCD displays
  • IP66 / IP69K certified
  • Stainless Steel 304 or 316L
  • Fully sealed I/O connectors
  • Optional sunlight readable 1000nits
  • Resistive or Projective Capacitive Touchscreen

Interworld Electronics' Stainless Steel Computing Eqipment is geared towards demanding food processing and wet/moist environment applications. 

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Stainless Steel Fully Sealed Embedded PC
(497 Kb)
 PDF
21” Fully Sealed Stainless Steel PanelPC with Core i5 Processor
(414 Kb)
 PDF
15” IP66/69K Stainless Steel PanelPC
(2163 Kb)
 PDF
21.5” IP66/69K Stainless Steel PanelPC
(2157 Kb)
 PDF
24” IP66/IP69K Fully Sealed Stainless Steel PanelPc
(2236 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases new vehicle management panel PC
01/03/17 - Interworld Electronics presents the APC-3072, a new range of vehicle management panel PCs totally sealed to IP66 specifications on all sides.
Supplier news
ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI computers for industry
31/01/17 - Interworld Electronics announces a new range of rugged panel PCs designed specifically for industrial applications.
Supplier news
Interworld’s 8 inch IP65 vehicle management panel PC
27/09/16 - Interworld introduces a waterproof IP65 vehicle panel PC designed to provide an energy-efficient multi-core platform for vehicle or marine applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics unveils ATEX certified stainless steel panel PC
09/02/16 - Interworld Electronics presents a new range of ATEX certified stainless steel panel PCs designed for Group 1 Zone 2 hazardous areas.
Supplier news
Interworld releases 17 inch IP65/IP69K stainless steel panel PC
08/02/16 - Interworld Electronics introduces a new waterproof range of stainless steel panel PCs designed to withstand high pressure and high temperature hose-downs.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
