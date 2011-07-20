Serial Communication Products by Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics can provide the perfect solution for adding multiple high-speed serial ports to any PC, Server, Virtualized Operating System, Thin Client, Laptop, Tablets or Embedded System.

Add-in cards are available for PCI-Express, Universal PCI, PCI, mini-PCIe, PC/104 and PCI/104 buses.

External connectivity solutions such as USB are ideal for adding serial ports to Laptops and Tablets while Ethernet Serial Device Servers allow legacy serial equipment to be networked providing remote access to the devices from anywhere via LAN, WAN or Wireless infrastructure.

Interworld Electronics also supply a range of in-line RS-232 to RS-422/RS-485 Serial Converters, Serial Isolators and CAT5 Serial Extenders.

Features of Interworld's Communication products: