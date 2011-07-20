Serial Communication Products by Interworld Electronics
Interworld Electronics can provide the perfect solution for adding multiple high-speed serial ports to any PC, Server, Virtualized Operating System, Thin Client, Laptop, Tablets or Embedded System.
Add-in cards are available for PCI-Express, Universal PCI, PCI, mini-PCIe, PC/104 and PCI/104 buses.
External connectivity solutions such as USB are ideal for adding serial ports to Laptops and Tablets while Ethernet Serial Device Servers allow legacy serial equipment to be networked providing remote access to the devices from anywhere via LAN, WAN or Wireless infrastructure.
Interworld Electronics also supply a range of in-line RS-232 to RS-422/RS-485 Serial Converters, Serial Isolators and CAT5 Serial Extenders.
Features of Interworld's Communication products:
- Interworld Electronics can supply high-speed RS232, RS422 and RS485 serial products for both asynchronous and synchronous communications.
- Intelligent multi-port cards are with up to 32 ports.
- Serial port products that support the latest PCI-Express and mini-PCIe bus architectures.
- Low Profile PCI-E and PCI boards that are ideal for rack mount server and thin client systems.
- Ethernet and Wireless Serial Device Servers that feature extremely low network latency with support for virtualized operating systems.
- Optical isolated and surge-protected products that provide industrial grade protection.
- Synchronous communication boards for HDLC, SDLC, Bi-Sync, Mono-Sync and Frame Relay applications
