Rugged industrial and military grade USB hubs

Interworld Electronics has expanded their line of rugged USB hubs designed to work in harsh industrial and military application environments.

The USB3-104-HUB is the new range of rugged, industrial-strength, four-port SuperSpeed USB 3.1 hubs featuring wide operating temperatures (-40°C to +85°C); high-retention locking/ latching USB and power connectors preventing accidental disconnects; rugged industrial steel enclosure for shock and vibration mitigation, preventing accidental damage; and wide input external power option designed to accept 7VDC to 28VDC.

The four-port USB-104-IHUB is a small medical/ industrial/ military grade hub featuring Tru-Iso signal isolation up to 4kV and meeting EN60601 standards. Key features include advanced EFT, lightning and ESD protection at ±20kV on all signal pins (air and contact) for robust reliability; industrial operating temperature specifications (-40°C to 85°C), high retention USB connectors; and a wide input power option.

The base model USB-104-HUB is a rugged, industrialised four-port USB 2.0 hub designed for reliable operation in manufacturing and process control environments.

All three models feature OEM (board only) versions. The USB-104 series printed circuit boards are PC/104 sized and can easily be installed in new or existing PC/104-based systems.

The USB-104-HUB Series allows additional USB-based I/O to be added to the user’s embedded system or peripherals such as external hard drives, keyboards, GPS and wireless among many more to be connected.