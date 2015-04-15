Search
Remote Power Reboot Switches and Power Distribution by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
NPS Remote Reboot PDU
  • Single outlet Remote Reboot Device
  • High Current Remote Reboot Unit
  • Remote DC Reboot Device
  • CPM-800 Hybrid Console Server and Remote Power Switch
03 95937555

Interworld Electronics' range of Remote Power Management and Power Cycle and Reboot Products allow the power supplied to computer and network equipment to be monitored, managed and controlled from a remote location.

Ensure your power supply is always available

The PTS Series Power Transfer Switch automatically switches equipment to a backup power source.

  • Cost effective redundant supply control
  • Robust Out-Of-Phase Switching
  • 100% Up-Time

Reduce Energy Costs and Construction

A cost effective method to restart remote devices, it gives users or administrators the ability to perform this function from anywhere.

  • Manage expenses related to powering IT equipment. The MPC Series not only provides reboot switching it actually
  • Monitor power to equipment and automatically notify administrators when changes in current levels, temperature, circuit breaker status or other factors exceed user-defined thresholds.
  • Total power usage on each circuit can be graphically displayed to show spikes or drops in current, voltage and temperature.

Reduce Carbon Footprint

Whether you focus on reducing your carbon footprint or the utility bill, power monitoring and distribution equipment can provide the data you need.

  • Power Monitoring and Management
  • Reports kWh, kW, Amps, Volts, Temperature
  • 16 Amp and 32 Amp Input Power Circuits, 10 Amp and 15 Amp Output Circuits
  • Access to Remote Boot Devices can be via Dial-Up Modems or Wide Area Networks (WAN) using Telnet or Web Browsers
  • Reboot switches are available with up to 20 power outlets

Manage Network Equipment and Power Distribution

Combine Serial Console Management and Power Management with the CPM Hybrid Solution

  • Remote control up to 8/16 serial console port
  • Reboot up to 8/16 devices

Simply start your browser, enter the secure login details, and you're just a click away from remote serial console and power control of critical network servers and equipment.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld Electronics launches new 16 port hybrid console manager and remote power switch
15/04/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new RSM-16R16-2 hybrid console server and internet power switch.
Supplier news
Remote power reboot switches cutting energy costs
05/07/13 - The PWR-RMT-RBT available from Interworld Electronics is a remote power reboot switch that allows anyone with a web browser to remotely perform Power On/Off or Power Cycle (reboot) functions by accessing the switch.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics release RSM-8Rx eight port console management switch with remote power reboot
18/03/11 - RSM-8Rx eight port console management switch with remote power reboot has the ability to power cycle remote IT equipment and provides remote access to RS232 console ports.
Supplier news
RSM-8Rx Series of Internet Power Switches from Interworld Electronics
09/12/10 - The RSM-8Rx Series of Internet Power Switches includes a SSHv2 control, Eight RS-232 serial console ports, 4/8 port remote power boot, internal modem and telnet control.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics offers Automatic Power Transfer Switches by Western Telematic
19/10/10 - Interworld Electronics introduces a new range of automatic power transfer switches manufactured by Western Telematic Inc.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

