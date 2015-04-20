Rail Certified and In-Vehicle mount PCs and PanelPc by Interworld Electronics
Interworld Electronics carries a range of Embedded PCs and PanelPCs that are ideally suited for use in Rail and Vehicle Transportation and Logistics.
Rail EN50155 Certified Embedded PCs
Range of Rail Certified Embedded PCs to meet the demanding environmental conditions onboard trains.
- EN50155 and EN45545 Certified
- M12 connectors to ensure cables to not vibrate off
- Wide range input voltage
- Wide range of processor options from Atom to Core i7
In-Vehicle Embedded PCs
In vehicle Pcs require both over and under voltage protection on its power inputs. Interworld Electronics’ In-Vehicle PCs offer a number of functions including:
- OVP, UVP and Reverse Polarity Protection on the input power
- On/Off Delay power protection
- CANbus and builtin GPS
- eMark13 Certified
- High temperature and shock and vibration ratings
Vehicle Mount PanelPCs
Fully sealed 7 and 8” PanelPCs for mounting in vehicles, forklifts and mobile craft where space and size constraints exist as well as meeting the demanding environmental conditions.
- M12 connectors for all cables
- Sunlight readable screen
- IP66 fully sealed
- VESA mount
Mobile Mount Keyboards
Fully sealed keyboards with builtin pointing device that can be Vesa mounted in the vehicle. Keyboards can also be backlit for use at nightInterworld Electronics information and contact details
