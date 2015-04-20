Rail Certified and In-Vehicle mount PCs and PanelPc by Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics carries a range of Embedded PCs and PanelPCs that are ideally suited for use in Rail and Vehicle Transportation and Logistics.

Rail EN50155 Certified Embedded PCs

Range of Rail Certified Embedded PCs to meet the demanding environmental conditions onboard trains.

EN50155 and EN45545 Certified

M12 connectors to ensure cables to not vibrate off

Wide range input voltage

Wide range of processor options from Atom to Core i7

In-Vehicle Embedded PCs

In vehicle Pcs require both over and under voltage protection on its power inputs. Interworld Electronics’ In-Vehicle PCs offer a number of functions including:

OVP, UVP and Reverse Polarity Protection on the input power

On/Off Delay power protection

CANbus and builtin GPS

eMark13 Certified

High temperature and shock and vibration ratings

Vehicle Mount PanelPCs

Fully sealed 7 and 8” PanelPCs for mounting in vehicles, forklifts and mobile craft where space and size constraints exist as well as meeting the demanding environmental conditions.

M12 connectors for all cables

Sunlight readable screen

IP66 fully sealed

VESA mount

Mobile Mount Keyboards

Fully sealed keyboards with builtin pointing device that can be Vesa mounted in the vehicle. Keyboards can also be backlit for use at night