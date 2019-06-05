Rackmount 4K KVM drawer with built-in USB KVM switch

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics has added a rackmount 4K KVM drawer with a built-in 4K HDMI USB KVM switch to its popular line of KVM drawers.

The new RACKMUX 4K KVM drawer combines a rackmount 4Kx2K LCD monitor, keyboard and touchpad mouse with a 4K HDMI USB KVM switch in a space-saving 1RU industrial strength drawer.

Each RACKMUX-4K17-N-xHD4K consists of a compact, heavy-duty tactile keyboard with 17-key numeric keypad; a three-button touchpad mouse; and a forward-folding 17.3" TFT/LCD monitor that supports resolutions to Ultra-HD 4Kx2K 3840x2160 at 30Hz. The LCD screen automatically shuts off in the closed position. Torque-friction hinges prevent the monitor from wobbling, springing or slamming shut.

The KVM drawer features an integrated 4-, 8-, or 16-port 4K HDMI USB KVM switch, which allows a user to control up to sixteen Ultra-HD 4Kx2K 30Hz USB computers. Dedicated internal microprocessors emulate keyboard and mouse presence to each attached CPU 100% of the time so all computers boot error-free.

Featuring a rugged steel construction with a durable powdercoat finish, the rackmount drawer can be easily installed by a single person. It is adjustable to various rack depths from 24" (610 mm) deep to 40" (1,016 mm) deep. The drawer locks into place when open to prevent it from sliding in and out of the rack.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website www.ieci.com.au or call 613 9593-7555.