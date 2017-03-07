Protect Server Rooms, Data Centres and Critical Facilities with Environmental Monitoring Systems from Interworld Electronics

Environmental threats in your server room can cause a lot more damage than hardware or software problems.

Redundant hardware, backup tapes, UPS battery arrays, generators and other fault-tolerance measures can all be rendered useless if your server room overheats or floods.



Environmental Monitors protect server rooms, data centres, laboratories and outdoor facilities that require climate monitoring and control.

Monitor critical sever room environmental and security conditions

The ENVIROMUX Advanced Server Environment Monitoring System utilises an array of sensors to monitor critical sever room environmental and security conditions. The system will notify administrators when an environmental sensor goes out of range or a security sensor is triggered.

Wide range of sensors

Configurable sensor thresholds

Notification via email, alarm beacon, front panel LED indicators or Web page

Compatible with network management (SNMP) software

Sends SMS messages (via external GSM or 3G modem)

Optional Management software provides a graphical user interface that can manage up to 3000 ENVIROMUX Systems

IP based camera support

Protect small to medium server installations

The ENVIRONMUX-MINI-LXO, ENVIROMUX-5D, ENVIROMUX-2D, ENVIROMUX-MICRO and ENVIROMUX-1W are ideal for small to medium sized server installations, laboratories, cold storage areas.

Web-Based Remote Temperature, Humidity and Dew Point Monitor

The extremely compact Watchdog-15 and Watchdog-100 Climate monitor can be placed almost anywhere.

Built-in sensors measure temperature, humidity and Dew Point

User defined alarm points can be set to notify system administrator when extreme conditions occur

Web-Based Remote Monitors

The sophisticated rack mount Watchdog-1200 and Watchdog-1250 have built in temperature, humidity, airflow, light and sound sensors as well as the ability to add additional sensors.

Supports a wide range of external digital and analogue sensors

Monitor Temperature, Humidity, Dew Point, Moisture, Water Leakage, Air Flow, Smoke, Voltage and Current

Built-in Web Server with IP Camera support

Prevent a server room catastrophe and protect your assets with Environmental Monitoring Systems from Interworld Electronics.