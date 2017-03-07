Search
Protect Server Rooms, Data Centres and Critical Facilities with Environmental Monitoring Systems from Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Environment Monitoring System with 1-Wire Sensor Interface
  • Micro Environment Monitoring System with inbuilt temp & humidity
  • Server Environment Monitoring System
  • ENVIROMUX Server Environment Monitoring System
  • Environment Monitor with inbuilt temp, humidity, airflow and light sensor, LCD display
03 95937555

Environmental threats in your server room can cause a lot more damage than hardware or software problems. 

Redundant hardware, backup tapes, UPS battery arrays, generators and other fault-tolerance measures can all be rendered useless if your server room overheats or floods.

Environmental Monitors protect server rooms, data centres, laboratories and outdoor facilities that require climate monitoring and control. 

Monitor critical sever room environmental and security conditions

The ENVIROMUX Advanced Server Environment Monitoring System utilises an array of sensors to monitor critical sever room environmental and security conditions. The system will notify administrators when an environmental sensor goes out of range or a security sensor is triggered.

  • Wide range of sensors
  • Configurable sensor thresholds
  • Notification via email, alarm beacon, front panel LED indicators or Web page
  • Compatible with network management (SNMP) software
  • Sends SMS messages (via external GSM or 3G modem)
  • Optional Management software provides a graphical user interface that can manage up to 3000 ENVIROMUX Systems
  • IP based camera support

Protect small to medium server installations

The ENVIRONMUX-MINI-LXO, ENVIROMUX-5D, ENVIROMUX-2D, ENVIROMUX-MICRO and ENVIROMUX-1W are ideal for small to medium sized server installations, laboratories, cold storage areas.

Web-Based Remote Temperature, Humidity and Dew Point Monitor

The extremely compact Watchdog-15 and Watchdog-100 Climate monitor can be placed almost anywhere.

  • Built-in sensors measure temperature, humidity and Dew Point
  • User defined alarm points can be set to notify system administrator when extreme conditions occur

Web-Based Remote Monitors

The sophisticated rack mount Watchdog-1200 and Watchdog-1250 have built in temperature, humidity, airflow, light and sound sensors as well as the ability to add additional sensors.

  • Supports a wide range of external digital and analogue sensors
  • Monitor Temperature, Humidity, Dew Point, Moisture, Water Leakage, Air Flow, Smoke, Voltage and Current
  • Built-in Web Server with IP Camera support

Prevent a server room catastrophe and protect your assets with Environmental Monitoring Systems from Interworld Electronics.

Supplier news
Interworld’s new USB over IP server with built-in 4-port USB hub
07/03/17 - Interworld Electronics presents the new UE204, a new USB over IP server featuring a four-port USB hub.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics launches new 16 port hybrid console manager and remote power switch
15/04/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new RSM-16R16-2 hybrid console server and internet power switch.
Supplier news
Industrial high temperature environmental monitoring system launched
16/06/14 - The new ENVIROMUX-5D-IND extends the temperature sensor range to cover 0 to 80°C.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics supplies ENVIROMUX-MINI-O series outdoor environment monitoring systems
19/06/12 - ENVIROMUX-MINI-O series outdoor environment monitoring systems from Interworld Electronics are designed to monitor a range of environmental conditions.
Supplier news
Airborne integrated 802.11b/g wireless LAN bridge and serial device servers from Interworld Electronics
01/11/10 - The Airborne integrated 802.11b/g wireless LAN bridge and serial device servers are designed to provide wireless LAN and Internet connectivity to industrial, scientific, medical and automotive applica
View all Interworld Electronics news

933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

