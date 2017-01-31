Panel PCs and HMI Controllers by Interworld Electronics
Interworld Electronics' carries a large range of Industrial Fanless Panel PCs and HMI Controllers. These all-In-One computers include an LCD Monitor and a built-in full function Single Board Computer to provide a rugged and versatile compact user workstation that can be used for industrial control or point of sale applications. Fanless operation provides a quiet solution that extends the life expectancy of the product by eliminating over heating that is often caused by clogged fans or filter systems.
Industrial Fanless Panel PCs
- Integrated LCD monitor sizes from 5.7 to 32 inches
- Wide range of processor options
- Resistive and Projective Capacitive Touch screens
- Ultra slim, compact structure makes them the ideal choice when space is limited
- Shock resistant hard drive mounting
- IP65 rated front panels and rear panels
- Choose from Stainless Steel, Black Steel and High Impact Plastic casings
- Additional PCI/PCI-E expansion slots
HMI Controllers for Process Control and Factory Automation
- Easy to read 5.7 to 32 inch LCD displays
- Projective Capacitive Multi-Touch and Resistive Touch screen displays
- Fanless operation
- Embedded OS Support
- Designed for dedicated machine control applications
Rugged, Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Panel PCs
- 12.1 to 19 inch LCD displays
- IP65 / IP69K certified
- All Stainless Steel construction
- Fully sealed I/O connectors
- Designed for Food Processing, Research and Medical applications
Marine Certified Panel PCs
- IEC-60945, DNV 2.4 and IACS-E10 certification
- Anti-corrosive coatings
- Day and Night mode displays with 0% to 100% brightness control
- Sunlight readable displays
- High shock and vibration ratings
Interworld Electronics' Panel PCs and HMI Controllers are geared towards demanding industrial applications.
