Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Computers and Accessories > Interworld Electronics > Panel PCs and HMI Controllers by Interworld Electronics

Panel PCs and HMI Controllers by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
8" Intel Atom E3845 Rugged Fanless Panel PC
8" Intel Atom E3845 Rugged Fanless Panel PC
  • 8" Intel Atom E3845 Rugged Fanless Panel PC
  • 21.5" Wide Screen HMI Controller
  • Fanless 17" IP 65 Stainless Steel Panel PC
  • 12.1" Marine Panel PC
  • 24” IP66/IP69K Fully Sealed Stainless Steel PanelPc
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Interworld Electronics' carries a large range of Industrial Fanless Panel PCs and HMI Controllers. These all-In-One computers include an LCD Monitor and a built-in full function Single Board Computer to provide a rugged and versatile compact user workstation that can be used for industrial control or point of sale applications. Fanless operation provides a quiet solution that extends the life expectancy of the product by eliminating over heating that is often caused by clogged fans or filter systems.

Industrial Fanless Panel PCs

  • Integrated LCD monitor sizes from 5.7 to 32 inches
  • Wide range of processor options
  • Resistive and Projective Capacitive Touch screens
  • Ultra slim, compact structure makes them the ideal choice when space is limited
  • Shock resistant hard drive mounting
  • IP65 rated front panels and rear panels
  • Choose from Stainless Steel, Black Steel and High Impact Plastic casings
  • Additional PCI/PCI-E expansion slots

HMI Controllers for Process Control and Factory Automation

  • Easy to read 5.7 to 32 inch LCD displays
  • Projective Capacitive Multi-Touch and Resistive Touch screen displays
  • Fanless operation
  • Embedded OS Support
  • Designed for dedicated machine control applications

Rugged, Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Panel PCs

  • 12.1 to 19 inch LCD displays
  • IP65 / IP69K certified
  • All Stainless Steel construction
  • Fully sealed I/O connectors
  • Designed for Food Processing, Research and Medical applications

Marine Certified Panel PCs

  • IEC-60945, DNV 2.4 and IACS-E10 certification
  • Anti-corrosive coatings
  • Day and Night mode displays with 0% to 100% brightness control
  • Sunlight readable displays
  • High shock and vibration ratings

Interworld Electronics' Panel PCs and HMI Controllers are geared towards demanding industrial applications. 

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
8" Intel Atom E3845 Rugged Vehicle Mount Fanless Panel PC
(459 Kb)
 PDF
Industrial Compact 7" HMI Controller
(2464 Kb)
 PDF
21.5" Wide Screen HMI Controller
(387 Kb)
 PDF
Fanless 17" IP 65 Stainless Steel Panel PC
(1628 Kb)
 PDF
12.1" Marine Panel PC
(542 Kb)
 PDF
24” IP66/IP69K Fully Sealed Stainless Steel PanelPc
(2236 Kb)
 PDF
32” Core i5 Industrial PanelPC
(385 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI computers for industry
31/01/17 - Interworld Electronics announces a new range of rugged panel PCs designed specifically for industrial applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics unveils ATEX certified stainless steel panel PC
09/02/16 - Interworld Electronics presents a new range of ATEX certified stainless steel panel PCs designed for Group 1 Zone 2 hazardous areas.
Supplier news
Interworld releases 17 inch IP65/IP69K stainless steel panel PC
08/02/16 - Interworld Electronics introduces a new waterproof range of stainless steel panel PCs designed to withstand high pressure and high temperature hose-downs.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases new 21.5” fanless multi-touch computers
27/11/14 - Interworld Electronics introduces ACP-5217, a new line of 21.5” fanless multi-touch computers featuring a rugged design for industrial applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics introduces APC-3081T 8" ultra slim fanless panel PCs
19/05/11 - Available from Interworld Electronics, Aplex Technology’s APC-3081T ultra slim fanless panel PCs are energy efficient and include the lower power consumption Intel Atom ZZ510 processor.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Fanless Panel PCs | Stainless Steel Panel PCs | HMI Systems | Fanless Box PCs | Fanless Embedded Box PCs | Fanless Embedded Pcs | Fanless HMI Panel PCs | Fanless PCs | HMI Displays | HMI Flat Panel Displays | HMI Interfaces | HMI Panels | HMI Platforms |
View All