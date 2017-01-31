Panel PCs and HMI Controllers by Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics' carries a large range of Industrial Fanless Panel PCs and HMI Controllers. These all-In-One computers include an LCD Monitor and a built-in full function Single Board Computer to provide a rugged and versatile compact user workstation that can be used for industrial control or point of sale applications. Fanless operation provides a quiet solution that extends the life expectancy of the product by eliminating over heating that is often caused by clogged fans or filter systems.

Industrial Fanless Panel PCs

Integrated LCD monitor sizes from 5.7 to 32 inches

Wide range of processor options

Resistive and Projective Capacitive Touch screens

Ultra slim, compact structure makes them the ideal choice when space is limited

Shock resistant hard drive mounting

IP65 rated front panels and rear panels

Choose from Stainless Steel, Black Steel and High Impact Plastic casings

Additional PCI/PCI-E expansion slots

HMI Controllers for Process Control and Factory Automation

Easy to read 5.7 to 32 inch LCD displays

Projective Capacitive Multi-Touch and Resistive Touch screen displays

Fanless operation

Embedded OS Support

Designed for dedicated machine control applications

Rugged, Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Panel PCs

12.1 to 19 inch LCD displays

IP65 / IP69K certified

All Stainless Steel construction

Fully sealed I/O connectors

Designed for Food Processing, Research and Medical applications

Marine Certified Panel PCs

IEC-60945, DNV 2.4 and IACS-E10 certification

Anti-corrosive coatings

Day and Night mode displays with 0% to 100% brightness control

Sunlight readable displays

High shock and vibration ratings

Interworld Electronics' Panel PCs and HMI Controllers are geared towards demanding industrial applications.