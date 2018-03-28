New rugged industrial all-in-one HMI Android computers

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new ARMPAC-612 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI Android computers.

Housed in a fanless black industrial plastic case to provide IP65 front panel protection, the ARMPAC-612 is only 51mm deep. The ARMPAC-612 is supplied with an internal 12.1" 800 x 600 resolution LCD and a resistive touch screen, making it ideal for operator panel and HMI control applications. An optional projected capacitive touch screen is also available.

Key features of the rugged ARMPAC-612 HMI Android computers include a Freescale I.MX6 DualLite/ Quad 1.0GHz processor with 1GB of DDR3 memory; on-board 4GB eMMC NAND Flash; internal MicroSD slot provided for system and data storage; one COM port, two USB 2.0 ports and one Gigabit Ethernet port as rear I/O connections; and internal expansion slot allowing full size Mini-PCIe cards to be installed.

The ARMPAC-612 requires a 9~36 VDC power source and can operate in a temperature range of 0 ~ 50°C. Panel or VESA 100 mounting allows the panel to be ergonomically positioned for operator convenience.

The ARMPAC-612 is supplied with Android 4.2.2. The ARMPAC Series HMI controllers can also be purchased with 7", 8", or 10.1” LCD screens.

