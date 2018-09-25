New data logger to record shock during transportation

Interworld Electronics introduces a new range of standalone data loggers designed to continuously record shock events during goods transportation.

The new MSR175 data logger uses high-resolution sensors to record these shock events, allowing users to accurately analyse the data and ascertain the cause of damage to goods during transportation as well as help them improve transport packaging.

Key features of the new MSR175 data logger include two 3-axis acceleration sensors (± 15 g and ± 100 g) integrated to record shocks at a measurement frequency of up to 5000/s; installed memory capable of storing over 2 million measured values, which is sufficient for more than 1,000 shocks; ability to measure and record temperature profiles from -20°C to +65°C; and optional factory installed internal humidity, pressure and light sensors also available.

The measured data can be quickly transferred to a computer via the USB port. The data logger comes with the MSR ShockViewer analysis software, which is tailored to the requirements of transportation monitoring and enables analysis and graphical representation of the recorded data as well as reports to be automatically created.