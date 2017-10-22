New 19-inch sunlight readable wide temperature industrial monitors

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics introduces a new sunlight readable wide temperature range monitor for industrial environments.

The new DLD1968-U industrial sunlight readable monitor features a 19-inch wide screen 1280x1024 resolution LCD panel with 1600 cd/m² high brightness LED backlighting, as well as a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a viewing angle spanning 85 degrees horizontal and 80 degrees vertical.

The LED technology in the industrial monitors provides a highly uniform light distribution, which combined with a high transmission colour filter and polarising glass front plate, allows the DLD1968-U to produce a colour accurate, clear and crisp display. LED technology generates less heat and EMI noise compared to CCFL backlights, resulting in a low power consumption display. The monitor is powered from 12VDC and consumes 43 Watts.

Key features of the DLD1968-U industrial monitors also include rear panel controls providing access to all display settings; and wide operating temperature range from -30°C to +85°C to suit industrial applications.

Please contact Interworld Electronics for more information.