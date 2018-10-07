New 16-port unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics introduces the MLiS MLB-E41119-16, a new 16-port unmanaged industrial Ethernet switch featuring 10/100 Mbps auto negotiating copper RJ45 ports.

Designed for industrial applications, the MLB-E4119 features a rugged metal enclosure, fanless operation and wide operating temperatures (-40°C ~ +75°C). In addition, the Ethernet ports provide 1.5KV VRMS 1 minute (Hipot), 2KV surge protection allowing the MLB-E4119 to withstand high voltage transients caused by heavy machinery or lightning strikes.

Key features of the MLB-E4119 unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches also include dual redundant 12-58VDC power inputs with reverse power protection; DIN-rail and wall mounting options along with a screw terminal power input block to suit industrial installations; and Layer 2 Line-Speed Switching Fabric, Multicast and a Broadcast Storm function protecting networks from unexpected traffic flooding.

Recommended for general applications and harsh industrial environments, the MLB-E4119-16 offers plug-n-play ease of use, and compact size. These switches can be easily used on factory production lines, embedded into machines and intelligent transport systems or installed for simple network expansion.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website or call +613 9593-7555.