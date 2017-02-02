Multi-format HD video wall controller for versatile digital signage

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics introduces a versatile range of video wall processors designed to provide real-time video performance in digital signage applications.

The SPLITMUX-VWC-4HDLC multi-format HD video wall controller allows video to be displayed from one HDMI, VGA or composite video source across four 1080p HDMI monitors. Two processors can be cascaded to create a video wall with up to nine screens.

The SPLITMUX-VWC-4HDLC provides fluid, real-time video performance with 60 frames per second (fps).

Key features of the SPLITMUX-VWC-4HDLC video wall controllers include support for configurations with displays in landscape or portrait orientations; flexibility to use the processor as a video splitter, video converter or video switch; versatile bezel compensation accommodating any screen frame width for accurate display of the image; independent video-in to video-out resolution allowing HDMI digital inputs to be accepted up to HDTV 1080p; composite video (RCA) input providing support for PAL, NTSC and SECAM formats; integrated USB media player allowing content from a portable USB drive to be directly displayed on the video wall; and built-in decoder supporting MPEG, H.264 and RM/RMVB movies, JPEG, BMP and PNG images as well as MPEG1/2, MP3 audio.

Display combinations for landscape (horizontal) orientation include 1x2, 1x3, 1x4, 2x1, 3x1, 4x1 and 2x2 while portrait (vertical) orientations include 1x2, 1x3 and 1x4. Cascading two processors allows 2x3, 3x2, 2x4, 4x2 and 3x3 screen combinations.

Any DVI source or display can be connected by using DVI to HDMI cables. The video wall processor can be controlled through Ethernet, via the RS232 serial port or using an IR remote controller.

The SPLITMUX-VWC-4HDLC multi-format HD video wall controllers are recommended for a broad range of digital signage applications at retail stores, restaurants, corporate lobbies, entertainment venues, trade shows and airports among many more.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website at www.ieci.com.au or call +613 9593-7555.