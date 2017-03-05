mPCIe-IIRO Series digital I/O PCI Express Mini Cards

Interworld Electronics announces the mPCIe-IIRO Series digital I/O cards from ACCES I/O Products.

Featuring 8- or 4-channel isolated digital input and relay output cards with Change-of-State (COS) detection in a PCI Express Mini Card format, the mPCIe-IIRO Series allows digital I/O functionality to be added to modern embedded computers with a small footprint, where PCI Express Mini Card slots have become the preferred expansion bus.

The mPCIe-IIRO-8 consists of a type F1 PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) interface board that connects to a mobile-ITX-sized, DB-37M isolation module via a 230mm cable. Designed to be easily panel-mounted in any application environment, this module uses the high speed PCI Express bus to transfer digital data to and from the card. The digital I/O is compatible with 8255 PPI chips, simplifying programming. The advanced features enabled by the on-board FPGA logic allow the cards to perform Change-of-State detection and provide interrupt capabilities that relieve software from polling routines, which can otherwise consume valuable processing time.

The non-polarised inputs support both AC and DC, and configuration jumpers allow input filters to be enabled per channel. The isolated inputs support voltages from 3 to 31 VDC/VAC RMS (40Hz to 10000Hz), as well as standard 12/24 AC control transformer signals.

Outputs provide access to five Form C (SPDT) and three Form A (SPST) electromechanical relays capable of 1A continuous-current load.

The mPCIe-IIRO Series is recommended for a variety of applications where on-board relays are required and the digital inputs must be isolated.

For more information, contact Interworld Electronics.