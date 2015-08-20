Marine and Sunlight Readable Monitors and Panel PCs by Interworld Electronics

Marine Monitors and Panel PCs, Sunlight Readable Monitors and PanelsPCs, Mobile mount Keyboards

Built strong to withstand the harshest environments, Marine Computing Equipment from Interworld Electronics offers comprehensive options and reliability.



Sunlight Readable Touch Screen NAVPIXEL NPD Series displays

Intelligent 1000nits Luminance sunlight readable touch screens and panel computers featuring:

Anti corrosion coatings

IP65 front panels

Long life low power consumption LED backlighting

High shock and vibration resistance

Waterproof I/O connectors

DVM Approval

Exposed and prolonged direct Sunlight Readable LCD Monitors

Interworld’s high brightness LCD monitors are ideal for vehicle and outdoors display installations, features include:

Up to 2000nits Luminance

Wide viewing angle LCDs

Screen sizes from 6.4 to 65 inches

Secure Mobile Mounting Industrial Keyboards

Mobile keyboards feature rear threaded holes in the case for securely mounting. Key features include:

Built in touch pads or HulaPoint pointing devices

Small footprint designs and backlighting

PS/2, USB and wireless connectivity options

IP65 Sealed

Ideal for installation on forklifts, heavy vehicles and medical carts

Resilient IP65 and IP67 Fully Sealed Waterproof Mobile Panel PCs

Sealed Panel PC’s are ideal for Marine applications. Features include:

Completely sealed to IP65 Front Panel

Fanless operation

12-24” Screen size

Day and night display modes

Latest Intel Core i3/i5 processors

Robust in construction and strength in design, Marine Computing Equipment by Interworld Electronics are reliable computing solutions for the most demanding environments.