Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Computers and Accessories > Interworld Electronics > Marine and Sunlight Readable Monitors and Panel PCs by Interworld Electronics

Marine and Sunlight Readable Monitors and Panel PCs by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
19” IP65 Marine Panel PC
19” IP65 Marine Panel PC
  • 19” IP65 Marine Panel PC
  • 17” IP65 Sunlight Readable Marine Monitor
  • 15” Sunlight Readable Monitor
  • 65” Sunlight Readable Monitor
  • Mobile Mount Fully Sealed Keyboard
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Marine Monitors and Panel PCs, Sunlight Readable Monitors and PanelsPCs, Mobile mount Keyboards

Built strong to withstand the harshest environments, Marine Computing Equipment from Interworld Electronics offers comprehensive options and reliability. 


Sunlight Readable Touch Screen NAVPIXEL NPD Series displays 

Intelligent 1000nits Luminance sunlight readable touch screens and panel computers featuring:

  • Anti corrosion coatings
  • IP65 front panels
  • Long life low power consumption LED backlighting
  • High shock and vibration resistance
  • Waterproof I/O connectors
  • DVM Approval

Exposed and prolonged direct Sunlight Readable LCD Monitors

Interworld’s high brightness LCD monitors are ideal for vehicle and outdoors display installations, features include:

  • Up to 2000nits Luminance
  • Wide viewing angle LCDs
  • Screen sizes from 6.4 to 65 inches

Secure Mobile Mounting Industrial Keyboards

Mobile keyboards feature rear threaded holes in the case for securely mounting. Key features include:

  • Built in touch pads or HulaPoint pointing devices
  • Small footprint designs and backlighting
  • PS/2, USB and wireless connectivity options
  • IP65 Sealed
  • Ideal for installation on forklifts, heavy vehicles and medical carts

Resilient IP65 and IP67 Fully Sealed Waterproof Mobile Panel PCs

Sealed Panel PC’s are ideal for Marine applications. Features include:

  • Completely sealed to IP65 Front Panel
  • Fanless operation
  • 12-24” Screen size
  • Day and night display modes
  • Latest Intel Core i3/i5 processors

Robust in construction and strength in design, Marine Computing Equipment by Interworld Electronics are reliable computing solutions for the most demanding environments.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
19” IP65 Marine Panel PC
(727 Kb)
 PDF
Fully Sealed mobile mount keyboard
(135 Kb)
 PDF
17” Sunlight Readable monitor
(583 Kb)
 PDF
21” Sunlight Readable Monitor
(812 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld launches new generation of wide screen industrial monitors
20/08/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new generation of wide screen industrial monitors featuring an ultra thin flat panel display.
Supplier news
New rugged touch displays featuring fanless operation for mobile applications
20/06/14 - Interworld has introduced a new heavy duty range of touch displays designed for marine, vehicle, food processing, kiosk and outdoor applications.
Supplier news
New panel mount stainless steel keyboard with touchpad
21/08/13 - Interworld Electronics introduces the PM-102-SS NEMA 4X, IP66 specification panel mount stainless steel industrial keyboards from iKey Ltd.
Supplier news
Company Focus: Industrial and Embedded PCs from Interworld Electronics
30/11/12 - Here we take a closer look at Interworld Electronics, and the company's range of industrial computing solutions for businesses of any size.
Supplier news
Waterproof, dishwasher safe full-travel keyboard from Interworld Electronics
04/05/12 - Full sized and full-travel keyboard from Interworld Electronics is waterproof and dishwasher safe.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

LCD Monitors | Computers | computing solutions | Industrial Keyboards | Keyboard | Keyboards | Communication Equipment | Computer Displays | LCD Displays | Communication Devices | communication interface | Communication Software | Communication Solutions |
View All