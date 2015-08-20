Marine and Sunlight Readable Monitors and Panel PCs by Interworld Electronics
Marine Monitors and Panel PCs, Sunlight Readable Monitors and PanelsPCs, Mobile mount Keyboards
Built strong to withstand the harshest environments, Marine Computing Equipment from Interworld Electronics offers comprehensive options and reliability.
Sunlight Readable Touch Screen NAVPIXEL NPD Series displays
Intelligent 1000nits Luminance sunlight readable touch screens and panel computers featuring:
- Anti corrosion coatings
- IP65 front panels
- Long life low power consumption LED backlighting
- High shock and vibration resistance
- Waterproof I/O connectors
- DVM Approval
Exposed and prolonged direct Sunlight Readable LCD Monitors
Interworld’s high brightness LCD monitors are ideal for vehicle and outdoors display installations, features include:
- Up to 2000nits Luminance
- Wide viewing angle LCDs
- Screen sizes from 6.4 to 65 inches
Secure Mobile Mounting Industrial Keyboards
Mobile keyboards feature rear threaded holes in the case for securely mounting. Key features include:
- Built in touch pads or HulaPoint pointing devices
- Small footprint designs and backlighting
- PS/2, USB and wireless connectivity options
- IP65 Sealed
- Ideal for installation on forklifts, heavy vehicles and medical carts
Resilient IP65 and IP67 Fully Sealed Waterproof Mobile Panel PCs
Sealed Panel PC’s are ideal for Marine applications. Features include:
- Completely sealed to IP65 Front Panel
- Fanless operation
- 12-24” Screen size
- Day and night display modes
- Latest Intel Core i3/i5 processors
Robust in construction and strength in design, Marine Computing Equipment by Interworld Electronics are reliable computing solutions for the most demanding environments.Interworld Electronics information and contact details
