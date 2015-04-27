Search
Keyboard, Video, Mouse and USB Extenders, Splitters and Switches by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
USB, DVI Video, Audio and RS232 over Fibre Optic Cable
USB, DVI Video, Audio and RS232 over Fibre Optic Cable
  • USB, DVI Video, Audio and RS232 over Fibre Optic Cable
  • DVI Video and Audio Splitter Extender
  • USB 2.0 Active 50m Extension Cable
  • UMUX-DVI-HD 16 port KVM
  • 1RU KVM Drawer with KVM Switch

03 95937555



Keyboard Video and Mouse (KVM), USB and Firewire Extenders and Splitters

Interworld Electronics supplies large range of Keyboard, Video, Mouse and USB products capable of extending signals up to 300m (1000 feet) with Cat 5/6/7 and upto 20kms with fiber. KVM Splitters allow multiple users to gain access to a single computer system. Extend your device cabling using standard CAT5e/6 and Fibre Optic cables.

Operational efficiency with KVM, USB, Firewire and Serial Extenders 

KVM Extenders provide real-time access to servers and workstations while extending Keyboard, Video, Mouse, Serial and Audio signals up to 300 meters. USB, Firewire and Serial Extenders allow products to be placed at large distances from a host PC.

Diverse control options with KVM Splitters 

Keyboard Video Mouse (KVM) Splitters allow up to four keyboards, monitors and mice to control one PC. Access one computer from the office, shop floor and boardroom.

Reliable efficiency control and sharing of computer equipment

  • CAT5e/6 and Fibre Optic signal extenders
  • PS/2 and USB keyboard support
  • USB, Firewire and Serial RS232 device extension
  • Industry-leading ultra high resolutions up to 2048x1536
  • Automatically adjust video quality and colour skew for crystal clear video
  • Video output buffering to ensuring signal integrity
  • Two-way audio (support for speakers and microphone)
  • Remote computer control
  • Multiple User Access
  • USB and Serial Touch screen extension

KVM Switches, Keyboard Video and Mouse Switches, KVM Matrix Switches, Single User KVM Switches, KVM Drawers with Built-in KVM Switches

Interworld Electronics carries a range of Single-User KVM Switches, KVM Matrix Switches and extended access CAT5 KVM Switches. Remote KVM control over IP is also available.
Solitary control with Single-User KVM SwitchesSingle-User KVM Switches allows one user to control multiple computers from a single workstation.

  • PS/2 and USB Keyboard and Mouse support
  • 2 or 4 port PS/2 KVM Switches with single and dual monitor support
  • High density USB KVM switches, control up to 32 Servers / Computers
  • DVI and VGA Video options

Versatile control with KVM Matrix Switches 

User optimisation with KVM Matrix Switches allows multiple users to individually command or simultaneously share many computers.

The UMUX Series provide direct VGA Video and USB Keyboard and Mouse connections to the host computers

  • Allows up to 4 users to control up to 32 computers
  • Compatible with all USB computers (PC, SUN, MAC)
  • Cascade switches for control of up to 256 computers
  • On Screen Display (OSD)
  • Allows all computers to be rebooted simultaneously

CAT5 Matrix Switching allows the users and servers to be remotely located from the PRIMUX Series controller

  • Allows up to 16 users to control up to 64 computers
  • CAT5 extension up to 300m
  • Eliminates large KVM switchboxes and bulky hard-to-manage coax cables
  • Multi-user, multi-platform, multi-rack access
  • Supports video resolutions to 1920x1440
  • Platform specific Host Adapters are available for connection to PS/2, USB (PC, SUN, MAC), Legacy SUN and Serial Terminals

Remote access made possible with CAT5 KVM Extenders

CAT5 Extenders can be added to any single or multi-user KVM switch allowing the users and the computers to locate up to 300m from the KVM Switch controller.

Minimize rack-space requirements by using KVM Drawers with built-in KVM Switches

Keyboard Video Monitor Drawers with a built-in KVM Switches require only 1RU of rack space and provide the ideal operator workstation for medium to large server rooms and server farms.

Versatile configurations and efficient Administrator access with KVM Switches, Splitters and Extenders from Interworld Electronics allows for increased productivity in your business.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Dual Video, USB and Audio Extender
(170 Kb)
 PDF
HDMI USB KVM Extender
(282 Kb)
 PDF
HDMI/DVI USB KVM Splitter
(310 Kb)
 PDF
USB, DVI Video, Audio and RS232 over Fibre Optic Cable
(426 Kb)
 PDF
VGA KVM Matrix Switch via CAT5
(512 Kb)
 PDF
Remote KVM Server Management Over IP
(230 Kb)
 PDF
High Density USB KVM Switch
(285 Kb)
 PDF
Single Track KVM Drawer with 16 port VGA KVM Switch
(160 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Ultra-Thin backlit keyboard from Interworld Electronics with built-in touchpad
27/04/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the launch of a new ultrathin backlit keyboard featuring a built-in touchpad for use in various industrial environments.
Supplier news
New panel mount stainless steel keyboard with touchpad
21/08/13 - Interworld Electronics introduces the PM-102-SS NEMA 4X, IP66 specification panel mount stainless steel industrial keyboards from iKey Ltd.
Supplier news
Waterproof, dishwasher safe full-travel keyboard from Interworld Electronics
04/05/12 - Full sized and full-travel keyboard from Interworld Electronics is waterproof and dishwasher safe.
Supplier news
The new fully sealed compact keyboard from Interworld Electronics
02/06/11 - Interworld Electronics announces the sealed compact keyboard for medical and industrial environments.
Supplier news
Fully Sealed Compact Keyboards from Interworld Electronics
31/05/11 - Interworld Electronics introduces the EK-77 fully sealed small footprint keyboards for industrial and medical environments.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office)

933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics


