Keyboard, Video, Mouse and USB Extenders, Splitters and Switches by Interworld Electronics

Keyboard Video and Mouse (KVM), USB and Firewire Extenders and Splitters

Interworld Electronics supplies large range of Keyboard, Video, Mouse and USB products capable of extending signals up to 300m (1000 feet) with Cat 5/6/7 and upto 20kms with fiber. KVM Splitters allow multiple users to gain access to a single computer system. Extend your device cabling using standard CAT5e/6 and Fibre Optic cables.

Operational efficiency with KVM, USB, Firewire and Serial Extenders

KVM Extenders provide real-time access to servers and workstations while extending Keyboard, Video, Mouse, Serial and Audio signals up to 300 meters. USB, Firewire and Serial Extenders allow products to be placed at large distances from a host PC.

Diverse control options with KVM Splitters

Keyboard Video Mouse (KVM) Splitters allow up to four keyboards, monitors and mice to control one PC. Access one computer from the office, shop floor and boardroom.

Reliable efficiency control and sharing of computer equipment

CAT5e/6 and Fibre Optic signal extenders

PS/2 and USB keyboard support

USB, Firewire and Serial RS232 device extension

Industry-leading ultra high resolutions up to 2048x1536

Automatically adjust video quality and colour skew for crystal clear video

Video output buffering to ensuring signal integrity

Two-way audio (support for speakers and microphone)

Remote computer control

Multiple User Access

USB and Serial Touch screen extension

KVM Switches, Keyboard Video and Mouse Switches, KVM Matrix Switches, Single User KVM Switches, KVM Drawers with Built-in KVM Switches

Interworld Electronics carries a range of Single-User KVM Switches, KVM Matrix Switches and extended access CAT5 KVM Switches. Remote KVM control over IP is also available.

Solitary control with Single-User KVM SwitchesSingle-User KVM Switches allows one user to control multiple computers from a single workstation.

PS/2 and USB Keyboard and Mouse support

2 or 4 port PS/2 KVM Switches with single and dual monitor support

High density USB KVM switches, control up to 32 Servers / Computers

DVI and VGA Video options

Versatile control with KVM Matrix Switches

User optimisation with KVM Matrix Switches allows multiple users to individually command or simultaneously share many computers.



The UMUX Series provide direct VGA Video and USB Keyboard and Mouse connections to the host computers

Allows up to 4 users to control up to 32 computers

Compatible with all USB computers (PC, SUN, MAC)

Cascade switches for control of up to 256 computers

On Screen Display (OSD)

Allows all computers to be rebooted simultaneously

CAT5 Matrix Switching allows the users and servers to be remotely located from the PRIMUX Series controller

Allows up to 16 users to control up to 64 computers

CAT5 extension up to 300m

Eliminates large KVM switchboxes and bulky hard-to-manage coax cables

Multi-user, multi-platform, multi-rack access

Supports video resolutions to 1920x1440

Platform specific Host Adapters are available for connection to PS/2, USB (PC, SUN, MAC), Legacy SUN and Serial Terminals

Remote access made possible with CAT5 KVM Extenders

CAT5 Extenders can be added to any single or multi-user KVM switch allowing the users and the computers to locate up to 300m from the KVM Switch controller.

Minimize rack-space requirements by using KVM Drawers with built-in KVM Switches

Keyboard Video Monitor Drawers with a built-in KVM Switches require only 1RU of rack space and provide the ideal operator workstation for medium to large server rooms and server farms.

Versatile configurations and efficient Administrator access with KVM Switches, Splitters and Extenders from Interworld Electronics allows for increased productivity in your business.