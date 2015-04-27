Keyboard, Video, Mouse and USB Extenders, Splitters and Switches by Interworld Electronics
Keyboard Video and Mouse (KVM), USB and Firewire Extenders and Splitters
Interworld Electronics supplies large range of Keyboard, Video, Mouse and USB products capable of extending signals up to 300m (1000 feet) with Cat 5/6/7 and upto 20kms with fiber. KVM Splitters allow multiple users to gain access to a single computer system. Extend your device cabling using standard CAT5e/6 and Fibre Optic cables.
Operational efficiency with KVM, USB, Firewire and Serial Extenders
KVM Extenders provide real-time access to servers and workstations while extending Keyboard, Video, Mouse, Serial and Audio signals up to 300 meters. USB, Firewire and Serial Extenders allow products to be placed at large distances from a host PC.
Diverse control options with KVM Splitters
Keyboard Video Mouse (KVM) Splitters allow up to four keyboards, monitors and mice to control one PC. Access one computer from the office, shop floor and boardroom.
Reliable efficiency control and sharing of computer equipment
- CAT5e/6 and Fibre Optic signal extenders
- PS/2 and USB keyboard support
- USB, Firewire and Serial RS232 device extension
- Industry-leading ultra high resolutions up to 2048x1536
- Automatically adjust video quality and colour skew for crystal clear video
- Video output buffering to ensuring signal integrity
- Two-way audio (support for speakers and microphone)
- Remote computer control
- Multiple User Access
- USB and Serial Touch screen extension
KVM Switches, Keyboard Video and Mouse Switches, KVM Matrix Switches, Single User KVM Switches, KVM Drawers with Built-in KVM Switches
Interworld
Electronics carries a range of Single-User KVM Switches, KVM Matrix Switches
and extended access CAT5 KVM Switches. Remote KVM control over IP is also
available.
Solitary control with Single-User KVM SwitchesSingle-User KVM Switches allows one user to control multiple computers from a single workstation.
- PS/2 and USB Keyboard and Mouse support
- 2 or 4 port PS/2 KVM Switches with single and dual monitor support
- High density USB KVM switches, control up to 32 Servers / Computers
- DVI and VGA Video options
Versatile control with KVM Matrix Switches
User optimisation with KVM Matrix Switches allows
multiple users to individually command or simultaneously share many
computers.
The UMUX Series provide direct VGA Video and USB Keyboard and Mouse connections to the host computers
- Allows up to 4 users to control up to 32 computers
- Compatible with all USB computers (PC, SUN, MAC)
- Cascade switches for control of up to 256 computers
- On Screen Display (OSD)
- Allows all computers to be rebooted simultaneously
CAT5 Matrix Switching allows the users and servers to be remotely located from the PRIMUX Series controller
- Allows up to 16 users to control up to 64 computers
- CAT5 extension up to 300m
- Eliminates large KVM switchboxes and bulky hard-to-manage coax cables
- Multi-user, multi-platform, multi-rack access
- Supports video resolutions to 1920x1440
- Platform specific Host Adapters are available for connection to PS/2, USB (PC, SUN, MAC), Legacy SUN and Serial Terminals
Remote access made possible with CAT5 KVM Extenders
CAT5 Extenders can be added to any single or multi-user KVM switch allowing the users and the computers to locate up to 300m from the KVM Switch controller.
Minimize rack-space requirements by using KVM Drawers with built-in KVM Switches
Keyboard Video Monitor Drawers with a built-in KVM Switches require only 1RU of rack space and provide the ideal operator workstation for medium to large server rooms and server farms.
Versatile configurations and efficient Administrator access with KVM Switches, Splitters and Extenders from Interworld Electronics allows for increased productivity in your business.Interworld Electronics information and contact details
