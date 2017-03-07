Interworld’s new USB over IP server with built-in 4-port USB hub

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics presents the new UE204, a new USB over IP server featuring a four-port USB hub, designed to extend USB over Ethernet by allowing multiple PCs to interact with USB peripheral devices on the LAN. While multiple computers can access a USB device attached to the UE204, only one computer can use the USB device at a time.

The UE204 is compatible with USB1.1 and USB2.0 standards and supports USB2.0 speeds up to 480 Mbps.

Some of the benefits of the new UE204 USB over IP servers include high speed USB2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet support allowing use of high bandwidth devices such as IP cameras as well as some isochronous devices; easy-to-use software allowing for simple installation and setup; and ability to share USB peripherals without needing to move the device between computers.

The UE204 offers a simple solution for accessing remote USB devices and is ideal for applications where installing a local PC would be difficult or could create a security risk.

