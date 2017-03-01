Interworld Electronics releases new vehicle management panel PC

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics presents the APC-3072, a new range of vehicle management panel PCs totally sealed to IP66 specifications on all sides.

Featuring a state-of-the-art embedded PC and a 7-inch 600 nits or optional 1000 nits sunlight readable LCD, the panel PCs come in a rugged engineering grade plastic enclosure measuring only 240(W) x 180(H) x 59(D) mm, with all external I/O, including the DC power input, serial, Ethernet and USB ports using M12 waterproof sealed connectors.

Key features of the APC-3072 vehicle management panel PC include an Intel Atom E3845 1.91GHz processor offering 4GB of DDR3L memory; 7-inch LCD providing a maximum resolution of 800 x 480 pixels with option of resistive USB touch screen; internal storage options including one on-board Micro SD card and one mSATA MO-300 SSD slot; rear panel waterproof sealed I/O connectors provided for two USB 2.0 ports, 1 RS232/422/485 COM port, 1 RJ-45 LAN port, DC input power and an SMA connector for a GPS antenna.

The APC-3072 can be operated from a 6~36V DC power source and includes accessory control with Ignition On/Off Delay functionality.

The APC-3072 provides a long-term reliable vehicle management solution for the transport, agriculture and mining industries.

