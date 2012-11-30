Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Interworld Electronics > Industrial PCs - Industrial Rack Mounted Systems from Interworld Electronics

Industrial PCs - Industrial Rack Mounted Systems from Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
1RU Industrial Server
1RU Industrial Server
  • 1RU Industrial Server
  • 3RU Industrial Computer Chassis
  • 4RU Rack Mount Computer Chassis
  • 1RU Keyboard Monitor Drawer with DVI KVM Switch
  • How to Install a Rack Mount KVM Drawer
    VIDEO
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Industrial Rack Mounted systems designed and configured to suit your requirements.

Chassis are available with removable/hot swap drive bays for SATA and SAS drives. 

Large range of compatible backplanes with support for (PICMG 1.3) PCI-Express HSBs, PCI-Express, PCI 32-bit and 64 bit add in cards. 

Interworld supplies Industrial Dual and Single Processor Motherboards with a variety of slot configurations. Power supply options include single and redundant power for mission critical applications.

Industrial PCs

Interworld Electronics carries a wide selection of Rack Mount Industrial Chassis. Chassis sizes range from space saving 1RU chassis through to high slot count 4RU and 6RU models.

1RU Servers

1RU Industrial Servers combine a custom designed low profile motherboard and processor with a 1RU rack mount chassis. Industrial Servers provides a range of starting point configurations from entry-level systems through to carrier grade dual Xeon high performance servers.

1RU Keyboard Monitor Drawers

1RU Rack Mount Keyboard Monitor Drawers are a space saving solution for the control of multiple servers. Available with built in 8 or 16 port KVM switches and optional daisy chain expansion modules they can control up to 128 servers.

2RU Rack Mount Chassis

2U rack mount chassis are ideal for space constrained Internet and web hosting companies, ISP's, telecommunications and data centres. 2RU chassis are also well suited for deployment in mobile application such as aircraft, ships and road vehicles.

3RU Rack Mount Chassis

3U Industrial rack mount chassis provide a reduced space solution while still allowing full height add in cards to be inserted without the use of a riser card. This means that all the available motherboard or passive backplane slots can be used. 

4RU / 6RU Chassis

The 4RU / 6RU chassis range from Interworld Electronics offers flexibility in slot requirements, power supply and drive bay configurations to suit most applications. Up to 20 slots can be supported in varying combinations of ISA, PCI, PCI-X and PCI-Express. 4RU Chassis can have up to 18 drive bays, making them ideal for high density storage requirements.

Contact Interworld Electronics for an extensive range of reliable Industrial PC'S and computing equipment compatible with your needs.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
1RU Industrial Server
(788 Kb)
 PDF
RAK-214 2RU Industrial Chassis
(301 Kb)
 PDF
RAK-313 3RU Industrial Chassis
(232 Kb)
 PDF
RAK-402 4RU Industrial Chassis
(298 Kb)
 PDF
RAK-419 4RU Industrial Chassis
(390 Kb)
 PDF
RAK-440 4RU Industrial Chassis
(307 Kb)
 PDF
SMK920 LCD Keyboard Drawer
(150 Kb)
 PDF
Why Choose a Rack Mount Industrial PC
(182 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Company Focus: Industrial and Embedded PCs from Interworld Electronics
30/11/12 - Here we take a closer look at Interworld Electronics, and the company's range of industrial computing solutions for businesses of any size.
Supplier news
GES-5500F eco-friendly embedded controllers from Aaeon available locally through Interworld Electronics
03/05/12 - Now available from Interworld Electronics, Aaeon's GES-5500F eco friendly embedded controllers are designed for long term, reliable industrial computing use, featuring support for Intel Core i3/i5/i7
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics now stocks Aaeon's AEC-6872 advanced embedded controllers
02/05/12 - Aaeon's AEC-6872 advanced embedded controllers, now stocked locally by Interworld Electronics, are designed for long term, reliable use in demanding industrial applications.
Supplier news
APC-3228 Series wide screen industrial panel PCs available from Interworld Electronics
12/08/11 - The Aplex Technology APC-3228 Series wide screen industrial panel PC from Interworld Electronics is an all in one computer featuring Intel Socket P Core 2 Quad, Core 2 Duo or Celeron M processors.
Supplier news
Powerful Fanless Box PCs with Intel Core 2 Duo Processor from Interworld Electronics
17/08/10 - Interworld Electronics has released the ACS-2674A Intel Core 2 Duo-based embedded controllers from Aplex Technology Inc.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Chassis | Industrial Chassis | Industrial PCs | Industrial Servers | Motherboards | Rack Mount Chassis | Single Processor Motherboards | Industrial Computer Chassis | Chassis Mounts | Computer Chassis | Computer Monitors | Embedded Industrial Pcs | Industrial Grade Motherboards |
View All