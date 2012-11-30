Industrial PCs - Industrial Rack Mounted Systems from Interworld Electronics

Industrial Rack Mounted systems designed and configured to suit your requirements.

Chassis are available with removable/hot swap drive bays for SATA and SAS drives.

Large range of compatible backplanes with support for (PICMG 1.3) PCI-Express HSBs, PCI-Express, PCI 32-bit and 64 bit add in cards.

Interworld supplies Industrial Dual and Single Processor Motherboards with a variety of slot configurations. Power supply options include single and redundant power for mission critical applications.

Industrial PCs

Interworld Electronics carries a wide selection of Rack Mount Industrial Chassis. Chassis sizes range from space saving 1RU chassis through to high slot count 4RU and 6RU models.

1RU Servers

1RU Industrial Servers combine a custom designed low profile motherboard and processor with a 1RU rack mount chassis. Industrial Servers provides a range of starting point configurations from entry-level systems through to carrier grade dual Xeon high performance servers.

1RU Keyboard Monitor Drawers

1RU Rack Mount Keyboard Monitor Drawers are a space saving solution for the control of multiple servers. Available with built in 8 or 16 port KVM switches and optional daisy chain expansion modules they can control up to 128 servers.

2RU Rack Mount Chassis

2U rack mount chassis are ideal for space constrained Internet and web hosting companies, ISP's, telecommunications and data centres. 2RU chassis are also well suited for deployment in mobile application such as aircraft, ships and road vehicles.

3RU Rack Mount Chassis

3U Industrial rack mount chassis provide a reduced space solution while still allowing full height add in cards to be inserted without the use of a riser card. This means that all the available motherboard or passive backplane slots can be used.

4RU / 6RU Chassis

The 4RU / 6RU chassis range from Interworld Electronics offers flexibility in slot requirements, power supply and drive bay configurations to suit most applications. Up to 20 slots can be supported in varying combinations of ISA, PCI, PCI-X and PCI-Express. 4RU Chassis can have up to 18 drive bays, making them ideal for high density storage requirements.



Contact Interworld Electronics for an extensive range of reliable Industrial PC'S and computing equipment compatible with your needs.