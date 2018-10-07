Industrial Network Switches by Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics has a broad range of Industrial Ethernet Switches and Media Converters. This includes both Managed and Unmanaged Switches with support for PoE, Fiber (SPF module), single and dual DC voltage input and DIN Rail mount.

Managed Industrial PoE Ethernet Switches

MLiS Managed (Gigabit) Ethernet PoE switches support 10/100/1000 Mbps speeds over wired and optional fibre connections. These true industrial switches feature wide operating temperatures (-40°C ~ +75°C) and rugged metal enclosures. High power PoE ports can deliver 30W of power to downstream devices. Ideal for IP cameras applications the new 8, 10, and 12-port PoE managed switches satisfy digital video camera system requirements by providing high data flow and 24/7 non-stop operation.

The MLiS Industrial Switches feature advanced networking features such as flash ring topology to provide redundant network paths and scale chain functionality to balance data flow control and achieve higher performance.

MLiS Managed Industrial Gigabit Ethernet switches are available with 240AC or 12-58VDC power inputs, making them suitable for harsh industrial environments, telecommunications and 24/7 server farm applications.

Common features for MLiS Managed Switches:

9K Jumbo frames

8K MAC forwarding addresses

Network redundant LACP, STP, RSTP & MSTP, Flash Ring, Scale Chain (<20ms)

Port-based/tag-based VLAN, QinQ VLAN

Per VLAN mirroring

Multicast/Broadcast/Flooding Storm Control

CLI/Web/SNMP/Telnet management interfaces

Rugged fanless design

-40~+75°C operating temperature

DIN Rail, Wall or Bench mount (rackmount for MLB-4203/4204 series)

Features of Industrial Managed PoE Switches

E4205

E4206

E4211

E4212

E4215H

E4216H

PoE LAN Ports

8x10/100

8xGbE

6x10/100

6xGbE

10 (8xPoE) x10/100

10 (8xPoE) GbE

SFP Port

4x100 Mbs

4x1000 Mbs

2x100 Mbs

2x1000 Mbs

4x100 Mbs

4x1000 Mbs

PoE Power

120W, max 30W per port

120W, max 30W per port

240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2

240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2

240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2

240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2

Power Input

Dual input 46-57VDC

Dual input 46-57VDC

Dual input 44-58VDC

Dual input 44-58VDC

Dual input 44-58VDC

Dual input 44-58VDC

Features of Industrial Managed Switches

E4201 E4202 E4203 E4204 E4207 E4208

LAN Port 8x10/100 8xGbE 24x10/100 24xGbE 10x10/100 10xGbE

SFP Port 2x100 Mbs 2x1000 Mbs 4x100 Mbs 4x1000 Mbs 4x100 Mbs 4x1000 Mbs

Power Input Dual input 12-58VDC Dual input 12-58VDC 240VAC 240VAC Dual input 12-58VDC Dual input 12-58VDC

Unmanaged Industrial PoE Ethernet Switches

Interworld Electronics has released the MLiS MLB-E4100 Series Unmanaged Industrial PoE Ethernet Switches with 10/100/1000 Mbps auto negotiating wired and optional optical fibre ports. High power PoE ports can deliver up to 30W of power to IP cameras and other downstream devices.

All MLB-E4100 Series products are designed for industrial applications and feature rugged metal enclosures, fanless operation and wide operating temperatures (-40°C ~ +75°C).

MLiS Unmanaged Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Switches are available with 240AC or 12-58VDC power inputs, making them suitable for factory automation in harsh industrial environments, intelligent transports systems and video surveillance applications

Common features for MLiS Unmanaged Switches:

5 port to 26 port with optional PoE ports and SFP fiber ports

9K Jumbo frames

8K MAC (2K for 5 port units) forwarding addresses

Multicast/Broadcast/Flooding Storm Control

Rugged fanless design

-40~+75°C operating temperature

DIN Rail, Wall or Bench mount (rackmount for 26 port MLB-4107/4114 series)

Ethernet Media Converters

Provide Transparent Conversion Between Copper and Fibre Networks.

Schmidt Electronics Ethernet Media Converters are designed for operation in hash industrial or outdoor environments. Housed in small rugged multi-purpose enclosures that can be Din-rail or wall-mounted these converters are suitable for IP surveillance, traffic monitoring and security application in space constrained critical environments.

The media converters support both switch mode and converter mode operation with advanced functions such as Link Fault Pass-through (LFP) and far end fault functions on the fibre (FX) port and transient suppression on the RJ45 (TX) port.

The media converters can be powered from an AC or DC power source. Screw terminals are provided allowing 18V - 36VAC or 12V - 60VDC to be connected directly to the unit.

The converters can tolerate operating temperatures from -40 to +75°C to maintain reliable network connections in harsh environments.

Schmidt Electronics Ethernet Media Converters feature:

Small Rugged Enclosure

Switch Mode and Converter Mode

Wide range DC or AC power support

ESD protection diodes on the RJ45 port

Extended temperature specifications: -40~+75°C