Industrial Network Switches by Interworld Electronics
Interworld Electronics has a broad range of Industrial Ethernet Switches and Media Converters. This includes both Managed and Unmanaged Switches with support for PoE, Fiber (SPF module), single and dual DC voltage input and DIN Rail mount.
Managed Industrial PoE Ethernet Switches
MLiS Managed (Gigabit) Ethernet PoE switches support 10/100/1000 Mbps speeds over wired and optional fibre connections. These true industrial switches feature wide operating temperatures (-40°C ~ +75°C) and rugged metal enclosures. High power PoE ports can deliver 30W of power to downstream devices. Ideal for IP cameras applications the new 8, 10, and 12-port PoE managed switches satisfy digital video camera system requirements by providing high data flow and 24/7 non-stop operation.
The MLiS Industrial Switches feature advanced networking features such as flash ring topology to provide redundant network paths and scale chain functionality to balance data flow control and achieve higher performance.
MLiS Managed Industrial Gigabit Ethernet switches are available with 240AC or 12-58VDC power inputs, making them suitable for harsh industrial environments, telecommunications and 24/7 server farm applications.
Common features for MLiS Managed Switches:
9K Jumbo frames
8K MAC forwarding addresses
Network redundant LACP, STP, RSTP & MSTP, Flash Ring, Scale Chain (<20ms)
Port-based/tag-based VLAN, QinQ VLAN
Per VLAN mirroring
Multicast/Broadcast/Flooding Storm Control
CLI/Web/SNMP/Telnet management interfaces
Rugged fanless design
-40~+75°C operating temperature
DIN Rail, Wall or Bench mount (rackmount for MLB-4203/4204 series)
Features of Industrial Managed PoE Switches
E4205
E4206
E4211
E4212
E4215H
E4216H
PoE LAN Ports
8x10/100
8xGbE
6x10/100
6xGbE
10 (8xPoE) x10/100
10 (8xPoE) GbE
SFP Port
4x100 Mbs
4x1000 Mbs
2x100 Mbs
2x1000 Mbs
4x100 Mbs
4x1000 Mbs
PoE Power
120W, max 30W per port
120W, max 30W per port
240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2
240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2
240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2
240W max 30W per port, 60W port 1 & 2
Power Input
Dual input 46-57VDC
Dual input 46-57VDC
Dual input 44-58VDC
Dual input 44-58VDC
Dual input 44-58VDC
Dual input 44-58VDC
Features of Industrial Managed Switches
Unmanaged Industrial PoE Ethernet Switches
Interworld Electronics has released the MLiS MLB-E4100 Series Unmanaged Industrial PoE Ethernet Switches with 10/100/1000 Mbps auto negotiating wired and optional optical fibre ports. High power PoE ports can deliver up to 30W of power to IP cameras and other downstream devices.
All MLB-E4100 Series products are designed for industrial applications and feature rugged metal enclosures, fanless operation and wide operating temperatures (-40°C ~ +75°C).
MLiS Unmanaged Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Switches are available with 240AC or 12-58VDC power inputs, making them suitable for factory automation in harsh industrial environments, intelligent transports systems and video surveillance applications
Common features for MLiS Unmanaged Switches:
5 port to 26 port with optional PoE ports and SFP fiber ports
9K Jumbo frames
8K MAC (2K for 5 port units) forwarding addresses
Multicast/Broadcast/Flooding Storm Control
Rugged fanless design
-40~+75°C operating temperature
DIN Rail, Wall or Bench mount (rackmount for 26 port MLB-4107/4114 series)
Ethernet Media Converters
Provide Transparent Conversion Between Copper and Fibre Networks.
Schmidt Electronics Ethernet Media Converters are designed for operation in hash industrial or outdoor environments. Housed in small rugged multi-purpose enclosures that can be Din-rail or wall-mounted these converters are suitable for IP surveillance, traffic monitoring and security application in space constrained critical environments.
The media converters support both switch mode and converter mode operation with advanced functions such as Link Fault Pass-through (LFP) and far end fault functions on the fibre (FX) port and transient suppression on the RJ45 (TX) port.
The media converters can be powered from an AC or DC power source. Screw terminals are provided allowing 18V - 36VAC or 12V - 60VDC to be connected directly to the unit.
The converters can tolerate operating temperatures from -40 to +75°C to maintain reliable network connections in harsh environments.
Schmidt Electronics Ethernet Media Converters feature:
Small Rugged Enclosure
Switch Mode and Converter Mode
Wide range DC or AC power support
ESD protection diodes on the RJ45 port
Extended temperature specifications: -40~+75°CInterworld Electronics information and contact details
Downloads
Related Interworld Electronics News
Contact Interworld Electronics
Contact Interworld Electronics