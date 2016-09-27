Industrial Monitors and Displays by Interworld Electronics

The Interworld Electronics range of industrial monitors and displays includes sunlight readable monitors, stainless steel and alloy rack and panel mount monitors, rack mount monitor/keyboard drawers and high performance marine displays.

Sunlight Readable Monitors are ideal for situations where the monitor is exposed to direct sunlight

Typical applications include vehicle LCD monitors, shop window and outdoor viewing displays

Luminance ratings up to2000nits

Wide viewing angles

Fast response times

High contrast ratios

Extremely high brightness

Industrial panel mount housings

Screen sizes ranging for 6.4 to 65 inches

Rugged stainless steel and alloy Rack and Panel Mount Monitors for durability

DP, HDMI, DVI, VGA, Composite Video and S-video inputs for audio-visual applications

Aluminium alloy IP65 rated bezels

Optional stainless steel bezels

Touch screen options – resistive and projective capacitive

Totally sealed IP66/IP69K monitors

Options without a housing, bezel or touch screen for OEM and system integrators

Open frame, rack or panel mount TFT LCD monitors with screen sizes ranging from 5.7 to 24 inches

Hard wearing 17” and 19” LCD Rack mount Monitor Keyboard Drawers

Supplied with small footprint keyboards with built in track balls or touch pads

Models are also available with built-in 8 or 16 ports KVM switches

Monitor Keyboard Drawers only use 1RU (1.75”) of rack space

Capable of controlling multiple servers

Our dual track DMK Series allows either the Monitor or the Keyboard or both to be extended saving additional rack space

Standard or Wide format LCD screens

High Performance Marine Monitors designed for the most demanding environments

1000nits LED backlighting

IP65 waterproof front panel

DNV marine approval

Resistive or projective capacitive touch

Front dimming switch with night mode

Operational durability in the roughest conditions, Industrial Monitors and Displays from Interworld Electronics retain high performance in water, high shock zones and abrasive airborne particles.