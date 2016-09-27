Search
Industrial Monitors and Displays by Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics
18.5” Flat Panel IP65 Aluminium Panel / VESA Mount Display
18.5” Flat Panel IP65 Aluminium Panel / VESA Mount Display
  • 18.5” Flat Panel IP65 Aluminium Panel / VESA Mount Display
  • 15 inch Sunlight Readable Industrial LCD Monitor
  • 17” LCD KVM drawer with built-in 16 port KVM Switch
  • 19” IP65 Front Stainless Steel Monitor
  • 24” Marine Monitor
logo
03 95937555

image

The Interworld Electronics range of industrial monitors and displays includes sunlight readable monitors, stainless steel and alloy rack and panel mount monitors, rack mount monitor/keyboard drawers and high performance marine displays.

Sunlight Readable Monitors are ideal for situations where the monitor is exposed to direct sunlight

Typical applications include vehicle LCD monitors, shop window and outdoor viewing displays

  • Luminance ratings up to2000nits
  • Wide viewing angles
  • Fast response times
  • High contrast ratios
  • Extremely high brightness
  • Industrial panel mount housings
  • Screen sizes ranging for 6.4 to 65 inches

Rugged stainless steel and alloy Rack and Panel Mount Monitors for durability

  • DP, HDMI, DVI, VGA, Composite Video and S-video inputs for audio-visual applications
  • Aluminium alloy IP65 rated bezels
  • Optional stainless steel bezels
  • Touch screen options – resistive and projective capacitive
  • Totally sealed IP66/IP69K monitors
  • Options without a housing, bezel or touch screen for OEM and system integrators
  • Open frame, rack or panel mount TFT LCD monitors with screen sizes ranging from 5.7 to 24 inches

Hard wearing 17” and 19” LCD Rack mount Monitor Keyboard Drawers

  • Supplied with small footprint keyboards with built in track balls or touch pads
  • Models are also available with built-in 8 or 16 ports KVM switches
  • Monitor Keyboard Drawers only use 1RU (1.75”) of rack space
  • Capable of controlling multiple servers
  • Our dual track DMK Series allows either the Monitor or the Keyboard or both to be extended saving additional rack space
  • Standard or Wide format LCD screens

High Performance Marine Monitors designed for the most demanding environments

  • 1000nits LED backlighting
  • IP65 waterproof front panel
  • DNV marine approval
  • Resistive or projective capacitive touch
  • Front dimming switch with night mode

Operational durability in the roughest conditions, Industrial Monitors and Displays from Interworld Electronics retain high performance in water, high shock zones and abrasive airborne particles. 

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
15” Panel Mount Industrial Monitor
(742 Kb)
 PDF
18.5” Flat Panel IP65 Aluminium Panel / VESA Mount Display
(531 Kb)
 PDF
32” Sunlight Readable Industrial LCD Monitor
(375 Kb)
 PDF
1RU Rack Mount 17" LCD DVI Keyboard Monitor Drawer
(218 Kb)
 PDF
19” IP65 Front Stainless Steel Monitor
(899 Kb)
 PDF
15” Fully Sealed Stainless Steel Monitor
(1979 Kb)
 PDF
19” Marine Monitor
(225 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld’s 8 inch IP65 vehicle management panel PC
27/09/16 - Interworld introduces a waterproof IP65 vehicle panel PC designed to provide an energy-efficient multi-core platform for vehicle or marine applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics unveils ATEX certified stainless steel panel PC
09/02/16 - Interworld Electronics presents a new range of ATEX certified stainless steel panel PCs designed for Group 1 Zone 2 hazardous areas.
Supplier news
Interworld releases 17 inch IP65/IP69K stainless steel panel PC
08/02/16 - Interworld Electronics introduces a new waterproof range of stainless steel panel PCs designed to withstand high pressure and high temperature hose-downs.
Supplier news
Interworld launches new generation of wide screen industrial monitors
20/08/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new generation of wide screen industrial monitors featuring an ultra thin flat panel display.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics introduces APC-3081T 8" ultra slim fanless panel PCs
19/05/11 - Available from Interworld Electronics, Aplex Technology’s APC-3081T ultra slim fanless panel PCs are energy efficient and include the lower power consumption Intel Atom ZZ510 processor.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

image
