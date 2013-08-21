Industrial / Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices by Interworld Electronics
Industrial and Medical IP Rated Polycarbonate and Stainless Keyboards and Pointing Devices, Rack Mount, Panel Mount and Mobile Keyboards, Intrinsically Safe Keyboards and Server Farm Keyboard Monitor Drawers
Interworld Electronics carries a wide range of Stainless Steel and ABS Polycarbonate Industrial Keyboards, Keypads, Touchpads and Trackballs specifically designed for harsh industrial, hazardous, mobile and medical environments.
Hygienic Medical Keyboards for reliable clinical standards
- Resistant to dust, liquids and biological contaminates
- Low profile wipes clean fascias and key tops
- Designed for infection controlled healthcare environments
Robust Stainless Steel Kiosk Keyboards for high traffic use
- Stainless steel casing and keys
- Sealed panel mounting
- Vandal proof keys and trackballs specifically designed for Public Kiosks, Internet Terminals, ATMs and harsh industrial environments
- Customisable designs with or without function keys
- Stand alone numeric keypads
Reliable with strength in design Industrial Keyboards
- Stainless steel or polycarbonate casings with Industrial Silicone Rubber keypads
- Sealed to industrial IP-65 specifications
- Intrinsically Safe keyboards with optical isolation barriers
- Desktop, Panel mounting or Mobile mounting
- Small footprint models
- Backlit keys and colour coded keys
- Integrated HulaPoint, trackball or touchpad pointing devices
- Standard QWERTY and Alphabetic key layouts
- USB, PS/2 and Wireless connectivity
Keyboard Monitor Drawers for demanding environments
- 1 RU 19” rack height
- Built in KVM switches
- Single and dual track models
Streamlined Industrial Pointing Devices
Interworld also supplies Hulapoint industrial pointing devices, sealed mice,
track balls and touch pads.
Hygienic and reliable, completely trusted technology for demanding medical and hazardous environment use.
Interworld Electronics comprehensive range of Industrial and Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices can be easily integrated into your current configuration.
