Industrial / Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices by Interworld Electronics

Industrial and Medical IP Rated Polycarbonate and Stainless Keyboards and Pointing Devices, Rack Mount, Panel Mount and Mobile Keyboards, Intrinsically Safe Keyboards and Server Farm Keyboard Monitor Drawers

Interworld Electronics carries a wide range of Stainless Steel and ABS Polycarbonate Industrial Keyboards, Keypads, Touchpads and Trackballs specifically designed for harsh industrial, hazardous, mobile and medical environments.

Hygienic Medical Keyboards for reliable clinical standards

Resistant to dust, liquids and biological contaminates

Low profile wipes clean fascias and key tops

Designed for infection controlled healthcare environments

Robust Stainless Steel Kiosk Keyboards for high traffic use

Stainless steel casing and keys

Sealed panel mounting

Vandal proof keys and trackballs specifically designed for Public Kiosks, Internet Terminals, ATMs and harsh industrial environments

Customisable designs with or without function keys

Stand alone numeric keypads

Reliable with strength in design Industrial Keyboards

Stainless steel or polycarbonate casings with Industrial Silicone Rubber keypads

Sealed to industrial IP-65 specifications

Intrinsically Safe keyboards with optical isolation barriers

Desktop, Panel mounting or Mobile mounting

Small footprint models

Backlit keys and colour coded keys

Integrated HulaPoint, trackball or touchpad pointing devices

Standard QWERTY and Alphabetic key layouts

USB, PS/2 and Wireless connectivity

Keyboard Monitor Drawers for demanding environments

1 RU 19” rack height

Built in KVM switches

Single and dual track models

Streamlined Industrial Pointing Devices

Interworld also supplies Hulapoint industrial pointing devices, sealed mice, track balls and touch pads.



Hygienic and reliable, completely trusted technology for demanding medical and hazardous environment use.



Interworld Electronics comprehensive range of Industrial and Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices can be easily integrated into your current configuration.