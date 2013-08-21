Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Computers and Accessories > Interworld Electronics > Industrial / Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices by Interworld Electronics

Industrial / Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
Cleaning a Medical Keyboard
Cleaning a Medical Keyboard
  • Cleaning a Medical Keyboard
  • Water-proof Medical Keyboard with Touchpad
  • Stainless Steel keyboard
  • Industrial Pointing Device
  • iKey's DT-102-EX Line of ATEX-Approved Products
    VIDEO
  • IP65 Industrial keyboard with touchpad and stainless steel housing
  • SB-87-TP - Ultra-Thin Mobile Keyboard with Touchpad
    VIDEO
  • iKey's SBW-97-TP, the First Rechargeable, Wireless, Re-Paira
    VIDEO
  • Back in Black: The SBW-97-TP-BLACK Keyboard
    VIDEO
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Industrial and Medical IP Rated Polycarbonate and Stainless Keyboards and Pointing Devices, Rack Mount, Panel Mount and Mobile Keyboards, Intrinsically Safe Keyboards and Server Farm Keyboard Monitor Drawers

Interworld Electronics carries a wide range of Stainless Steel and ABS Polycarbonate Industrial Keyboards, Keypads, Touchpads and Trackballs specifically designed for harsh industrial, hazardous, mobile and medical environments.

Hygienic Medical Keyboards for reliable clinical standards

  • Resistant to dust, liquids and biological contaminates
  • Low profile wipes clean fascias and key tops
  • Designed for infection controlled healthcare environments

Robust Stainless Steel Kiosk Keyboards for high traffic use

  • Stainless steel casing and keys
  • Sealed panel mounting
  • Vandal proof keys and trackballs specifically designed for Public Kiosks, Internet Terminals, ATMs and harsh industrial environments
  • Customisable designs with or without function keys
  • Stand alone numeric keypads

Reliable with strength in design Industrial Keyboards

  • Stainless steel or polycarbonate casings with Industrial Silicone Rubber keypads
  • Sealed to industrial IP-65 specifications
  • Intrinsically Safe keyboards with optical isolation barriers
  • Desktop, Panel mounting or Mobile mounting
  • Small footprint models
  • Backlit keys and colour coded keys
  • Integrated HulaPoint, trackball or touchpad pointing devices
  • Standard QWERTY and Alphabetic key layouts
  • USB, PS/2 and Wireless connectivity

Keyboard Monitor Drawers for demanding environments

  • 1 RU 19” rack height
  • Built in KVM switches
  • Single and dual track models

Streamlined Industrial Pointing Devices

Interworld also supplies Hulapoint industrial pointing devices, sealed mice, track balls and touch pads.

Hygienic and reliable, completely trusted technology for demanding medical and hazardous environment use.

Interworld Electronics comprehensive range of Industrial and Medical Keyboards and Pointing Devices can be easily integrated into your current configuration.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
New panel mount stainless steel keyboard with touchpad
21/08/13 - Interworld Electronics introduces the PM-102-SS NEMA 4X, IP66 specification panel mount stainless steel industrial keyboards from iKey Ltd.
Supplier news
Waterproof, dishwasher safe full-travel keyboard from Interworld Electronics
04/05/12 - Full sized and full-travel keyboard from Interworld Electronics is waterproof and dishwasher safe.
Supplier news
The new fully sealed compact keyboard from Interworld Electronics
02/06/11 - Interworld Electronics announces the sealed compact keyboard for medical and industrial environments.
Supplier news
Fully Sealed Compact Keyboards from Interworld Electronics
31/05/11 - Interworld Electronics introduces the EK-77 fully sealed small footprint keyboards for industrial and medical environments.
Supplier news
New Sealed Medical Keyboards from Interworld Electronics
02/12/10 - Interworld Electronics introduces the new EK-97-TP fully sealed keyboards designed for medical and industrial environments.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Industrial Keyboards | Industrial Pointing Devices | Keyboard | Keyboards | Mobile Keyboards | Compact Keyboards | Computer Keyboards | Custom Keyboards | Desktop Keyboards | Industrial Keyboards Pointing Devices | Keyboard Drawers | PC Keyboards | Rack Mount Keyboards |
View All