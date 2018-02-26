HDMI over Gigabit IP extender with video wall support and POE

Interworld Electronics has introduced the new XTENDEX ST-IPHD-2GOPOE HDMI over Gigabit IP extender with Power over Ethernet (POE) to its popular line of video and audio extenders.

Featuring built-in video wall software, the new extender broadcasts HDMI video and audio signals to one or more receivers up to 100 metres away over a Gigabit network using a single CAT5e/6/7 cable.

Each ST-IPHD-2GOPOE extender consists of a local unit that connects to an HDMI source and a remote unit that connects to an HDMI display. The local and remote units can be connected point-to-point via a CATx cable.

The ST-IPHD-2GOPOE HDMI over Gigabit IP extenders can broadcast real-time HDMI video and audio to multiple display locations by using a network switch to create a Point-to-Many configuration; cascade network switches up to three levels to extend up to 300 metres; connect a maximum of 200 remote receiving units and displays to one local unit when using cascaded managed network switches; and support video wall configurations from 1x2 to 16x16 displays.

The video wall software is built into the units and can be programmed through any web browser by entering the IP address of the local transmitting unit. Installation is simplified with plug-and-play capability allowing receivers to find the transmitter automatically on the same subnet. Users can access the web interface for firmware updates. A network switch supporting Power over Ethernet eliminates the need for a power supply at the local or remote unit.

The HDMI over IP extender supports HDTV resolutions to 1080p, offers HDCP compliance, has a built-in customisable EDID table, and enables 100/1000 Bps Ethernet connections.

The new HDMI over Gigabit IP extenders are ideal for digital signage, sports bars and emergency response centres, thanks to their ability to broadcast real-time HDMI video/audio to multiple display locations.

For more information or to request a quote, please contact Interworld Electronics.